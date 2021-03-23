Global Dental Implants Market Research Report (2020 To 2025) - By Design, Price, Procedure, Material, Component And End-user

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants Market Research Report by Design, by Price, by Procedure, by Material, by Component, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Implants Market is expected to grow from USD 10,430.31 Million in 2020 to USD 15,267.42 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Dental Implants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Parallel-Walled Dental Implants and Tapered Dental Implants.

Based on Type, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Plate-Form Dental Implants and Root-Form Dental Implants.

Based on Price, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Discounted Implants, Premium Implants, and Value Implants.

Based on Procedure, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Single Stage and Two Stage.

Based on Material, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants. The Titanium Implants further studied across External Hexagonal Connectors, Internal Hexagonal Connectors, and Internal Octagonal Connectors.

Based on Component, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Abutment and Fixture. The Abutment further studied across Endosteal Implant, Intramucosal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant, and Transosteal Implant.

Based on End User, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Dental Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals.

Based on Geography, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Company Usability Profiles:The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Implants Market including 3M, Adin Dental Implant Systems, AVINENT Implant System, Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DIO Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd, Shofu Dental Corporation, Southern Implants, Straumann AG, Thommen Medical AG, Young Innovations, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Implants Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Implants Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Implants Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Implants Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Implants Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Implants Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Implants Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Design Outlook3.4. Type Outlook3.5. Price Outlook3.6. Procedure Outlook3.7. Material Outlook3.8. Component Outlook3.9. End User Outlook3.10. Geography Outlook3.11. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand due to prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases5.1.1.2. Rising trends in cosmetic dentistry5.1.1.3. Increasing disposable income in developing countries5.1.1.4. Significant usage of CAD/CAM Technologies5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Associated high cost with dental implants5.1.2.2. Limited reimbursements5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Technology developments5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Limited awareness in developing countries5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global Dental Implants Market, By Design6.1. Introduction6.2. Parallel-Walled Dental Implants6.3. Tapered Dental Implants 7. Global Dental Implants Market, By Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Plate-Form Dental Implants7.3. Root-Form Dental Implants 8. Global Dental Implants Market, By Price8.1. Introduction8.2. Discounted Implants8.3. Premium Implants8.4. Value Implants 9. Global Dental Implants Market, By Procedure9.1. Introduction9.2. Single Stage9.3. Two Stage 10. Global Dental Implants Market, By Material10.1. Introduction10.2. Titanium Implants10.2.1. External Hexagonal Connectors10.2.2. Internal Hexagonal Connectors10.2.3. Internal Octagonal Connectors10.3. Zirconium Implants 11. Global Dental Implants Market, By Component11.1. Introduction11.2. Abutment11.2.1. Endosteal Implant11.2.2. Intramucosal Implant11.2.3. Subperiosteal Implant11.2.4. Transosteal Implant11.3. Fixture 12. Global Dental Implants Market, By End User12.1. Introduction12.2. Dental Laboratories12.3. Hospitals and Clinics12.4. Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals 13. Americas Dental Implants Market13.1. Introduction13.2. Argentina13.3. Brazil13.4. Canada13.5. Mexico13.6. United States 14. Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market14.1. Introduction14.2. Australia14.3. China14.4. India14.5. Indonesia14.6. Japan14.7. Malaysia14.8. Philippines14.9. South Korea14.10. Thailand 15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market15.1. Introduction15.2. France15.3. Germany15.4. Italy15.5. Netherlands15.6. Qatar15.7. Russia15.8. Saudi Arabia15.9. South Africa15.10. Spain15.11. United Arab Emirates15.12. United Kingdom 16. Competitive Landscape16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix16.1.1. Quadrants16.1.2. Business Strategy16.1.3. Product Satisfaction16.2. Market Ranking Analysis16.3. Market Share Analysis16.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis16.5. Competitive Scenario16.5.1. Merger & Acquisition16.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership16.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement16.5.4. Investment & Funding16.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 17. Company Usability Profiles17.1. 3M17.2. Adin Dental Implant Systems17.3. AVINENT Implant System17.4. Bicon, LLC17.5. Danaher Corporation17.6. Dentsply Sirona17.7. DIO Corporation17.8. Henry Schein Inc.17.9. Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.17.10. Osstem Implant Co. Ltd17.11. Shofu Dental Corporation17.12. Southern Implants17.13. Straumann AG17.14. Thommen Medical AG17.15. Young Innovations, Inc.17.16. Zimmer Biomet 18. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l30nhn?

