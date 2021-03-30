Global Dental Braces Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Braces - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Braces estimated at US$ 3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Fixed Dental Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Dental Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $892.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGRThe Dental Braces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 892.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

3M Unitek

Unitek American Orthodontics

Dental Morelli

Dentaurum

Dentsply

Forestadent

GC Orthodontics

Hangzhou Shinye

Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

Dental Henry Schein

Ormco

Patterson Dental

ShanghaiIMD

Yahong;

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Braces Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

