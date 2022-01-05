Global Dental Articulators Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet And SAM Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Articulators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Adjustable, Semi-adjustable, Fully Adjustable), By Material Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report...

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Articulators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Adjustable, Semi-adjustable, Fully Adjustable), By Material Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental articulators market size is expected to reach USD 194.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to developed technology in dental articulation procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

A rise in awareness regarding various benefits of orthodontics treatment along with product modifications ensuring better efficiency and performance will support the market growth in the future. Demand for dental articulators is anticipated to boost during the forecast period due to accuracy in orthodontic appliances, fixed prosthodontic restorations (onlays, inlays, bridges, crowns, and implant), and accurate fabrication of the biting surfaces of the removable prosthodontic appliances. In addition, the availability of skilled and dental professionals that can help lower the risk of complications such as the transmission of coronavirus during dental procedures is among few factors anticipated to drive the market. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market for dental articulator.

The novel coronavirus outbreak that occurred in 2020 attracted global attention and bloomed into the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the spread of transmission of the virus, regulatory bodies, governments, and health authorities around the world strongly shut down dental schools, medical schools, and educational institutions. In addition, to slow down the spread of COVID-19 at both community and national levels, various factors are being implemented such as social distancing, quarantine, contact tracing, and COVID-19 testing. The adverse effect of COVID-19 on dental schools has been tremendously affecting the market for dental articulators.

Dental Articulators Market Report Highlights

By product type, the semi-adjustable articulators segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to the growing technological advancements in dental articulation such as the digital 3D representation of the jaws

The aluminum material type accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to its lightweight, ductile property, and durability

The specialty clinics end-use segment accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of oral health conditions

Europe held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of dominant market players and high adoption rate for advanced medical technologies

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Dental Articulators Market Variables, Trends,& Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market driver analysis3.3.1.1. Rising demand for dental procedure3.3.1.2. Technological advancement in dental procedures3.3.2. Market restraint analysis3.3.2.1. High cost of dental procedures3.4. Dental Articulators: Market Analysis Tools3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's3.4.1.1. Supplier power3.4.1.2. Buyer power3.4.1.3. Substitution threat3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.4.2. PESTEL analysis3.4.2.1. Political landscape3.4.2.2. Environmental landscape3.4.2.3. Social landscape3.4.2.4. Technology landscape3.4.2.5. Legal landscape3.4.3. Major deals &strategic alliances analysis Chapter 4. Dental Articulators Market: Segment Analysis, by Product Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1. Definitions & Scope4.2. Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Dental Articulators Market, by Product Type, 2016 to 20284.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 20284.5.1. AdjusTable Articulators4.5.2. Semi-adjusTable Articulators4.5.3. Fully AdjusTable Articulators Chapter 5. Dental Articulators Market: Segment Analysis, by Material Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1. Definitions & Scope5.2. Material Type Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Dental Articulators Market, by Material Type, 2016 to 20265.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 20285.5.1. Aluminum5.5.2. Brass5.5.3. Stainless Steel Chapter 6. Dental Articulators Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1. Definitions & Scope6.2. End-use market share analysis, 2016 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Dental Articulators Market, by End-use, 2016 to 20286.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Hospitals6.5.2. Specialty Clinics6.5.3. Others Chapter 7. Dental Articulator Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Dental Articulators Market - Competitive Analysis8.1. Key Company Profiles8.1.1. Dentsply Sirona8.1.1.1. Company overview8.1.1.2. Financial performance8.1.1.3. Product benchmarking8.1.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.2. Zimmer Biomet8.1.2.1. Company overview8.1.2.2. Financial performance8.1.2.3. Product benchmarking8.1.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.3. So-Young International, Inc.8.1.3.1. Company overview8.1.3.2. Financial performance8.1.3.3. Product benchmarking8.1.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.4. Amann Girrbach AG8.1.4.1. Company overview8.1.4.2. Financial performance8.1.4.3. Product benchmarking8.1.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.5. SAM8.1.5.1. Company overview8.1.5.2. Financial performance8.1.5.3. Product benchmarking8.1.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.6. Prestige Dental Products8.1.6.1. Company overview8.1.6.2. Financial performance8.1.6.3. Product benchmarking8.1.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.7. Hager &WerkenGmBH& Co. KG8.1.7.1. Company overview8.1.7.2. Financial performance8.1.7.3. Product benchmarking8.1.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.8. Ivoclar Vivadent AG8.1.8.1. Company overview8.1.8.2. Financial performance8.1.8.3. Product benchmarking8.1.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.1.9. Dentflex8.1.9.1. Company overview8.1.9.2. Financial performance8.1.9.3. Product benchmarking8.1.9.4. Strategic initiatives 8.1.10. Schuler Dental8.1.10.1. Company overview8.1.10.2. Financial performance8.1.10.3. Product benchmarking8.1.10.4. Strategic initiatives

