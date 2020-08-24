Global Dementia With Diabetes Market 2017-2030: Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs, Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dementia with Diabetes - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dementia with Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dementia with Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Dementia with Diabetes treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. EpidemiologyThe disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology include Prevalent Population of Dementia, Age-specific prevalent population of dementia, Type-specific prevalent population of dementia, Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Alzheimer's Dementia and Prevalence of Dementia (Alzheimer's disease) with Diabetes scenario of Dementia with Diabetes in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Key Findings This section provides glimpses of the Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total prevalent cases of dementia in 7MM is 21,021,021 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period

Among the EU5, Germany accounts for the highest prevalent cases of dementia with diabetes followed by UK and France i.e, 173,957, 148,423 and 148,376 cases in 2017 which is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

accounts for the highest prevalent cases of dementia with diabetes followed by UK and i.e, 173,957, 148,423 and 148,376 cases in 2017 which is estimated to increase in the forecast period. According to the publisher, it is estimated that the type-specific prevalent cases of dementia in Alzheimers disease in the United States were 5,796,827 in 2017 which is expected to increase by 2030.

were 5,796,827 in 2017 which is expected to increase by 2030. The total prevalent cases of dementia in the UK were found to be 1,450,858 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

According to the analysis, in 2017, the higher aged population is commonly affected by dementia. As per the estimates, there were 267,546, 1,426,911, 4,013,188, and 3,210,550 cases of 50-64, 65-74, 75-84, and 85+ in 2017 in the US.

In US (2017), the estimated cases of type specific dementia for Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, Lewy-body dementia, Fronto-temporal dementia, mixed dementia and others are 5,796,827, 1,337,729, 535,092, 89,182, 713,456 and 445,910.

In 2017, the total prevalent case of dementia with diabetes in Japan is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period. According to the analysis, mild cases accounts for 2,373,801 cases in 2017 followed by 2,484,520 moderate cases and 938,506 severe cases in the US respectively.

Drug ChaptersThis segment of the Dementia with Diabetes report encloses the detailed analysis of the mid- and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. Emerging Drugs Azeliragon (TTP488): vTv TherapeuticsAzeliragon (TTP488) is developed by vTv Therapeutics which is currently in phase II/III clinical developmental trial in patients with mild-AD in patients with type 2 diabetes. A broad range of human pathologic and experimental biologic investigation suggests that RAGE ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammation, and Alzheimer's disease. Azeliragon (TTP488) is an orally bioavailable small molecule that inhibits the receptor for advanced glycation endproduct (RAGE) being developed for dementia. RAGE is an immunoglobulin-like cell surface receptor that is overexpressed in brain tissues of patients with AD. The multiligand nature of RAGE is highlighted by its ability to bind diverse ligands such as advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs), linked to diabetic complications and -amyloid fibrils, a hallmark of AD. vTv Therapeutics have also received fast-track designation from the US FDA for Azeliragon in Alzheimer's disease. Victoza (liraglutide): Novo NordiskVictoza (liraglutide) injection is a human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in patients 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes, and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease. Victoza is commercially available in more than 100 countries, treating more than 1.2 million people with type II diabetes globally. The drug is in phase II clinical developmental trial for Alzheimer Disease. The company expects if the ELAD trial is successful, liraglutide and GLP-1 analogues will represent an important class of compounds to be further evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer's treatment. Market OutlookThe Dementia with Diabetes market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Dementia with Diabetes market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.This segment gives a thorough detail of Dementia with Diabetes market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to the publisher, Dementia with Diabetes 7MMmarket is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. Key Findings This section includes a glimpse of the Dementia with Diabetes 7MM market.

The market size of dementia (Alzheimer's disease) with diabetes in the seven major markets was USD 1,180.98 Million in 2017.

in 2017. The market is anticipated to show an extensive boost due to the current treatment and emergence of potential pipeline products as approved therapies in the near future.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of dementia (Alzheimer's disease) with diabetes, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , France , and Spain ) and Japan .

accounts for the largest market size of dementia (Alzheimer's disease) with diabetes, in comparison to EU5 (the , , , , and ) and . Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size followed by the UK in 2017.

had the highest market size followed by the UK in 2017. Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Dementia with Diabetes. Owing to the positive outcomes of the upcoming products during the developmental stage by key player such as vtv Therapeutics have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Dementia with Diabetes Market Size

Among 7MM, Japan accounts for the second highest market size during the forecast period 2017-2030, at a CAGR of 5.10% for the study period (2017-2030).

Drugs UptakeThis section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Dementia with Diabetes market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Pipeline and Development ActivitiesThe report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Dementia with Diabetes emerging therapies. Competitive Intelligence AnalysisThe publisher performs competitive and market intelligence analysis of the Dementia with Diabetes market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability. Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Dementia with Diabetes, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Dementia with Diabetes is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Dementia with Diabetes market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market.

Report Highlights

Dementia with Diabetes market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% for the study period 2017-2030.

The United States accounted for more than half (73 %) of the market share in the 7MM.

accounted for more than half (73 %) of the market share in the 7MM. In the coming years, Dementia with Diabetes market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dementia with Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dementia with Diabetes. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Dementia with Diabetes market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key competitors, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

