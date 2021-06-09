Global Demand Response Market | $ 1.71 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand response (DR) market is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand response (DR) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The demand response (DR) market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Demand Response (DR) Market Participants: Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers demand response solutions under the brand names EnergyAxis, ZigBee Routers, and Calico Energy Intelligence Suite (EIS).

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers demand response solution under Cisco Energy Management Solution.

Enel Spa: The company offers demand response solutions under the brand name Enel X.

Demand Response (DR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Demand response (DR) market is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware And Software



Service

End-user

Industrial



Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The demand response (DR) market is driven by the increasing gap between electricity supply and demand. In addition, the growing demand for smart devices and analytics software are expected to trigger the demand response (DR) market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

