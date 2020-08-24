Global Defibrillators Industry Report 2020-2026: Growing Focus On Providing Public-Access Defibrillators

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillators Market by Type, and External Defibrillators), by End User, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillators Market by Type, and External Defibrillators), by End User, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated global market value of Defibrillators in the year 2020 is $10.08 billion and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 3%.

Defibrillators are now gaining popularity in the market due to its focus on providing public access. Moreover, the upgraded defibrillator devices are in high demand among the geriatric population with a higher risk of targeted diseases, and an increasing number of cardiac diseases among all ages is another factor contributing to its market growth. However, lack of knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest, increasing prices imposed by sellers and product failure have led to an obstruction in its growth in the market.

The market of such devices is divided into two categories; 1st, Types: there are two types of Defibrillators such as:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

External Defibrillators

The ICDs shared the largest part of the defibrillators market in the year 2019. These are developed with advanced technology which provides longer durability. Another factor which contributes to their large share in this market across the globe is their rapid growth in the figure of implant procedures, increasing adoption of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD. The second category is end-user, these devices are mainly used inhospitals, clinics, and cardiac centres which also covered the largest part of the market in 2019. In addition, these devices play an important role in prehospital care settings, public access markets, alternate care facilities as well as home care settings. The increasing demand for cardiac implants and facility of repayments offered by the developed markets are major reasons for their high growth. Some of the major competitors in the domain of Defibrillators are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Physio-Control Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, ST. Jude Medical, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik, CU Medical Systems, Mediana, Metsis Medikal, Microport, Mindray Medical, Physio-Control, Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions, and Schiller AG.The last category consists of areas covered geographically, which is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the remaining parts of the world. The Asia-Pacific region includes mix of developed and developing countries including China, India, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and New Zealand. The Asia-Pacific region offers money-making opportunities within the defibrillators market, which are also considered to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period.Moreover, Asia-Pacific is densely populated with India and China being the highest of all. Its growth is fueled by the growing demand for sophisticated defibrillators, a sweeping healthcare reforms across economies, high prevalence of heart failures, and increased focus of the major players on developing advanced technology with cost-effective defibrillators. There are two important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Defibrillators market:

Growing Focus on Providing Public-Access Defibrillators

Training & Awareness Programs on Defibrillators

The defibrillators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3%. There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience more enriching.

This report would be the foundation for any research on the Defibrillators, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

This piece of the report would be the backbone for exhaustive research and a tool for the upcoming innovations and technologies. This gives an idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey, and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players in the market.

The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Defibrillators.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Defibtech LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Physio-Control Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik

CU Medical Systems

Mediana

Metsis Medikal

Microport

Mindray Medical

Physio-Control

Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions

Schiller AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4mxpw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defibrillators-industry-report-2020-2026-growing-focus-on-providing-public-access-defibrillators-301117209.html

SOURCE Research and Markets