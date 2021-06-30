Global Defence Training And Simulation Commercial Gaming Market Report 2021: Growing Number Of Products Will Become Useful To Military Customers And The Defence Industry

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Gaming in Defence Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Gaming in Defence Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study defines the 3 strategic imperatives that are impacting commercial gaming in defence T&S. It also discusses the trends that are influencing demand for T&S solutions and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on commercial gaming in defence.

Some of the key trends include the adoption of COTS solutions and the growing focus on asymmetric and hybrid warfare. Concepts such as the evolution of wargaming, the adoption of gaming software for training purposes, and the use of commercial games to maintain readiness amidst COVID-19 restrictions are examined.

The study goes on to profile Programmes of Notice (the US DARPA's Gamebreaker and the UK's Ministry of Defence - Fight Club, for example) and Companies of Notice (Improbable and BISim, to name a few). A technical analysis is also part of the research service, and it covers blockchain and IoT, among others. In conclusion, the study makes growth opportunity recommendations that participants in this space can leverage to further establish themselves.

Commercial gaming finds its origins in military wargaming in the form of commercial tabletop games. Since then, the market has evolved and technology has moved from physical tabletop games to the use of computer technology. War games are a form of rehearsing an operation on a grand scale or a manner of witnessing possible courses of action. Officers give orders to pieces on a map to mimic what would happen in real life.

For example, during the pre-war period of World War II, the US Navy ruled out its defence of the Philippines based on information gained from gaming. The market continues to grow and has begun to feedback into the defence industry through the development of gaming engines that allow the generation of training products and the utilisation of commercial games that have been found to be beneficial to defence training and simulation (T&S).

This research service focuses on commercial gaming in defence T&S. Within the T&S market, commercial games have traditionally been used for wargaming and as constructive simulation tools. As the commercial gaming market has outpaced the defence industry in terms of the production of gaming technology, game engines have increasingly been adopted by the industry to aid in the development of simulations such as Epic Games' Unreal Engine.

Game engines are one of the most significant uses of commercial gaming within defence - mainly for their ease of use and ability to function on a wide range of platforms. The engines are used to form the basis of simulation systems.

Typically, commercial gaming companies do not target an entry into the defence industry (Bohemia Interactive Simulation and Improbable, for instance); instead, they enter the space on the back of commercial success as their products are found to be useful for defence applications (Slitherine Software and the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, for example).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Gaming in the Defence Training and Simulation Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Market Overview

Trends that will Impact Training and Simulation Demand

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Commercial Gaming in Defence Training and Simulation

Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies

3. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope

Research Objectives

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Trends in the Training and Simulation Market

General Trends in the Training and Simulation Market

Economic Situation/COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Defence Spending

COVID-19 Impact on the Training and Simulation Market

Post-Pandemic Training and Simulation Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gaming in Defence

Trends in Gaming

Evolution of Gaming in Defence - An Introduction

Gaming in Defence - Concepts

Current Requirements of the Defence Industry

Restrictions on Gaming in Defence

6. Programmes of Notice

United States - DARPA: Gamebreaker

- DARPA: Gamebreaker United States - US Army and US Marine Corps: Fight Club

- US Army and US Marine Corps: Fight Club United States - US Army: Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC)

- US Army: Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC) Europe - NATO: Training by Gaming (SAS-129)

- NATO: Training by Gaming (SAS-129) The United Kingdom - Ministry of Defence: Fight Club

- Ministry of Defence: Fight Club Australia - Defence Science Technology Group: Battle SMART

7. Companies of Notice

Company Overview - Improbable

Company Overview - Bohemia Interactive Simulation

Company Overview - Slitherine Software

Company Overview - Epic Games

Company Overview - Unity Technologies

8. Technology Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1: Adoption of Commercial Game Engines

Growth Opportunity 2: AR and VR Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Target Research Organizations and Bespoke Requirements

10. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Bohemia Interactive Simulation

DARPA

Epic Games

Improbable

NATO

Slitherine Software

UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

UK Ministry of Defence

Unity Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btarji

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defence-training-and-simulation-commercial-gaming-market-report-2021-growing-number-of-products-will-become-useful-to-military-customers-and-the-defence-industry-301323379.html

SOURCE Research and Markets