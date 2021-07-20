Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market 2021-2027 - Established Role Of DPI In Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 69.1% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts

Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type

Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth

Developing Regions Drive Market Growth

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)

Allot Communications Ltd.

Bivio Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

cPacket Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Procera Networks

Qosmos

R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

Sandvine Inc. ULC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

SonicWALL LLC

Vedicis

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use Case Across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES

The United States : Prime Consumer of DPI Technology

: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance

Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship

A Review of the Comcast Case and Latest FCC Rules

CANADA

DPI Regulations in Canada

JAPAN CHINA

Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship

EUROPE

Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe

FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM

DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns

SPAIN RUSSIA

DPI in Russia : An Overview

REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific : A Major Consumer of DPI

AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST

Iran & Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication

IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 50

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe8m97

