Global Decentralized Water Treatment Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Fluence, De.mem, Organica Water, WaterHealth

The decentralized water treatment market size to witness USD 39.48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10.70% during forecast periodThe decentralized water treatment industry is estimated to experience high expansion due to rising demand for freshwater due to increased globalization, industrialization, and population.

The impact of COVID-19 on the industry has been two-fold. There was an increase in adoption as people relied more on tap water as they stayed home because of lockdown. But there was also a decline in the production level in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed across various countries.

The study considers the present scenario of the decentralized water treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Middle East & Africa : The reason for a high concentration of the market in the Middle East & Africa region is a rapid urbanization and rising disposable income of the population in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia .

& : The reason for a high concentration of the market in the & region is a rapid urbanization and rising disposable income of the population in countries such as the UAE and . APAC: China dominates the decentralized water treatment industry in APAC with a revenue share of 31.46%. The market is forecasted to see exponential growth in the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population.

dominates the decentralized water treatment industry in APAC with a revenue share of 31.46%. The market is forecasted to see exponential growth in the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population. Europe : Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the industry in Europe not only in commercial spaces such as offices, airports, hospitals, and others but also in the residential sector and industrial sectors.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

As the market has intense competition, Vendors must work in tandem with the ongoing market trends to cater to local and national markets. The key vendors of the market are Fluence, De.Mem, Organica Water, and WaterHealth.

Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential industries.

Despite the pandemic in 2020, Fluence, one of the key vendors, had a sales growth of 38% in proprietary MABR solutions.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The increase in demand for decentralized water treatment is due to the shift in consumer focus from non-essential to essential commodities.

Middle East & Africa dominates the decentralized water treatment market share with 32.24% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

& dominates the decentralized water treatment market share with 32.24% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising innovations such as portable water treatment and smart water filtration systems are expected to increase the penetration rate of decentralized water treatment.

More than 50% of the global population lives in urban areas and generates over 80% of global domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, water pollution has increased, which in turn is a huge opportunity for the industry.

The trade-related issues between the US and China are expected to impact the supply chain as many raw materials are imported from the APAC region.

are expected to impact the supply chain as many raw materials are imported from the APAC region. Vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale vendors have a presence all over the marketplace, and acquiring them will give an edge to vendors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period:

Increasing awareness about the benefits of clean water

Increasing population and rapid urbanization

Scarcity of clean water

Comparatively low cost of installation and maintenance

Portability and easy installation

Key Vendors

Fluence

De.mem

Organica Water

WaterHealth

Other Prominent Vendors

Darley

Ayala Water & Ecology

& Ecology Biokube

Biomicrobics

Dupont

Ecofluid

Epiphany

Epuramat

Filterboxx

Hydroswiss

TMW

Bioxica

Adedge Water Technologies

ATB Water

TopolWater

Afmitech Friesland

Suez

Veolia

Evoqua Water Technologies

Xylem

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Impact of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Technological Advancements in Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems8.2 Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Water Treatment in Developing Economies 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Clean Water9.2 Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization9.3 Scarcity of Clean Water9.4 Comparatively Low Cost of Installation and Maintenance9.5 Portability and Easy Installation of Decentralized Water Treatment Plants 10 Market Restraints10.1 Shortage of Skilled Workers10.2 Higher Dependence on Public/Government Funding10.3 Technical Challenges of Designing Systems on Account of Varying Parameters 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Size & Forecast11.2 Five Forces Analysis 12 Application12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Wastewater Treatment12.4 Effluent Treatment12.5 Water Treatment 13 System13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Point of Use13.4 Point of Entry13.5 Small-Scale Systems 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Municipal14.4 Industrial 15 Technology15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Membrane Technology15.4 Thermal Technology15.5 Others 16 Water Source16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Surface Water16.4 Brackish Water16.5 Seawater 17 TDS Level17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Market Overview17.3 High TDS Water17.4 Low TDS Water 18 Geography18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Geographic Overview

