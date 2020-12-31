Global Data Historian Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Need For Industrial 360 Hypervision Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Historian Market by Application (Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, and GRC Management), Component (Software/Tools, Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data historian market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 1.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.A data historian solution, also referred to as process historian or operational historian, is a software program that deals with time-series data. A time-series database stores data pieces in the order they were received. In other words, a time series database is optimal for retrieving a piece of data that changes over time. Process historians fall under the category of industrial software due to the critical role they play in the success of analysis and decision-making.

Process historians are complex pieces of software that are used to store and analyze vital processes and industrial data. They record manufacturing data over a specific amount of time from different parts of the industry for the user to analyze. Moreover, data historian solutions help integrate confidential business data obtained from a wide range of external and internal sources under a controlled, auditable environment. These solutions enable organizations to implement a uniform corporate solution for handling the internal review processes, incident reports, and audit findings. Additionally, they help the organizations come up with corrective measures to rectify the inconsistencies that occur. The report's objective is to define, describe, and forecast the data historian market size based on component, application, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region.

The emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the data historian market during the forecast period, as IIoT enhances the operational efficiency of the pipeline network and reduces costs related to the transportation and maintenance of gas/liquid.

The oil and gas pipeline sector has been impacted due to a weak demand and low oil and gas prices as a result of COVID-19. While the worsening financial situation is resulting in a delay of upcoming pipeline projects, measures to curb the spread of pandemic have impacted operations of existing pipelines. While pipeline and piping systems remain in operation throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, understandably some repair and maintenance scopes have been delayed. When normal operations resume, it will be even more essential to plan effectively with early engagement from the supply chain and ensure the use of the safest and most efficient tools on the market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The data historian services segment has been segmented into 2 types, namely, managed services and professional services. The professional services segment has been further classified into consulting services, and support and maintenance services. These services form an integral part of the software life cycle, which mainly comprises product upgradation, maintenance, training, and consulting. In this digital economic era, enterprises are evolving and demanding new ways to improve their Return on Investment (RoI) and optimize their business. Services boost the growth of organizations and assist them in generating higher revenues. Enterprises are becoming service-oriented to streamline their operations and optimize business resources. Support, which is also a part of the post-sales services, is a major contributor to the data historian market size. Organizations have realized the importance of data historian services and also look for additional services to maintain and improve their production.

The oil and gas segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Oil and gas is a multi-billion dollar industry and needs regular optimization of business processes. Technologies today enable the generation and collection of vast amounts of data, which is used for gaining additional insights to decide upon better process and asset performance monitoring to accelerate revenues. Oil and gas explorations require the potential care of machinery and instruments.

Moreover, the exploration areas are usually away from the land, and it is necessary to maintain the relevant equipment. As mentioned above, the oil and gas is a multi-billion-dollar industry, even the smallest breakdown in production equipment leads to heavy losses. Hence, companies operating in this industry greatly rely on the past data to analyze any machine's condition to avoid future breakdowns by using the predictive maintenance capabilities of the deployed data historian solution.

The environmental auditing segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Pollution is an unavoidable consequence of modern industrial technologies, which are impacting humans' health and the economic well-being. Environmental auditing can be referred to as the process of analyzing the impact of industries on the environment. It has become necessary to perform environmental audits to make industries aware of the use of better and cleaner technologies. Data historian solutions help in understanding the previous use of the industrial site through the collected historical plant data, which can be further analyzed to identify the glitches and rectify them to build cleaner manufacturing environment. Moreover, these solutions can be used to identify potential cost-savings from waste minimization and other activities.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major countries in APAC are technology-driven and have major opportunities in terms of investments and revenues. These countries include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), China, Japan, and Singapore. Rapid digitalization in these countries has resulted in the production of bulks of unstructured data. The region has shown an untapped potential in the adoption of enterprise data management solutions, as a result of which, most of the companies are entering the APAC region to enhance their market reach. Therefore, to overcome the challenges arising out of the rapidly growing volumes of high-velocity data, companies are using data historian solutions to store the data on the basis of time series. This is one of the major factors that is accelerating the growth of the data historian market in the APAC region.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Data Historian Market4.2 Market: Top Three Applications4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market, Top Two Applications and End-users 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consolidated Data for Process and Performance Improvement5.2.1.2 Rising Industrial Big Data5.2.1.3 Growing Investments in Analytics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Deployment Costs5.2.2.2 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Industrial 360 Hypervision5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Need for Remote Monitoring and Management of Assets and Business Processes5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Growing Impact of Iiot5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Data Historian Market: COVID-19 Impact5.4 Case Study Analysis5.4.1 Use Case 1: Enhanced Visibility of Data Resulted in Greater Productivity5.4.2 Use Case 2: Moving Data from Programmable Logic Controller (Plc) to Open Databases for Historical Logging and Analysis5.4.3 Use Case 3: Data Mining and Data Aggregation Needs5.5 Data Historian: Evolution5.6 Regulations5.6.1 EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)5.6.2 Cloud Standard Customer Council (CSCC) 6 Data Historian Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Software/Tools6.3 Services6.3.1 Professional Services6.3.1.1 Consulting6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance6.3.2 Managed Services 7 Data Historian Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers7.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Production Tracking7.3 Environmental Auditing7.4 Asset Performance Management7.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management7.6 Predictive Maintenance7.7 Others 8 Data Historian Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers8.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact8.2 On-Premises8.3 Cloud 9 Data Historian Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3 Large Enterprises 10 Data Historian Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers10.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Oil and Gas10.3 Marine10.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals10.5 Paper and Pulp10.6 Metals and Mining10.7 Power and Utilities10.8 Others 11 Data Historian Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share, 202012.4 Key Market Developments12.4.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.4.2 Business Expansions12.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions12.4.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 ABB13.3 IBM13.4 Honeywell13.5 Siemens13.6 Aveva13.7 GE13.8 Yokogawa13.9 Aspen Technology13.10 Emerson13.11 Rockwell Automation13.12 Ptc13.13 Automsoft13.14 Iconics13.15 Osisoft13.16 Canary Labs13.17 Copa-Data13.18 Inductive Automation13.19 Industrial Video & Control13.20 Influxdata13.21 Kx Systems13.22 Livedata Utilities13.23 Open Automation Software13.24 Progea13.25 Savigent Software13.26 Sorba 14 Appendix

