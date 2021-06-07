Global Data Center Rack Market To Grow By $ 1.80 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market is poised to grow by USD 1.80 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report on the data center rack market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers.

The data center rack market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center rack market covers the following areas:

Data Center Rack Market SizingData Center Rack Market ForecastData Center Rack Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70133

Companies Mentioned

Belden Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Legrand SA

Oracle Corp.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

The Siemon Co.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global UPS Market - Global UPS market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market - Global hybrid cooling towers market is segmented by end-user (power generation, HVAC, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Server rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Belden Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Legrand SA

Oracle Corp.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

The Siemon Co.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-rack-market-industry-size-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-rack-market-to-grow-by--1-80-billion-during-2021-2025--technavio-301307208.html

SOURCE Technavio