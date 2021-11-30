Global Data Center Power And Cooling Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2020 & 2021-2030 - Edge And Modular Data Centers Driving The Need For New Investment In The R&D Of New Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Power and Cooling Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market trends have been analyzed from 2019 to 2030, with the base year as 2020. The UPS market is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2020 to $4.34 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%, while data center cooling revenue is expected to increase from $8.20 billion in 2020 to $18.50 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Revenue declined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, recovery has started in 2021.

Fierce competition is expected to arise from Japanese, Chinese, and US participants that offer high-quality products. Vertiv, Schneider, Eaton, Huawei, Stulz, Riello, and Piller are some of the companies that have been considered in this study.

Data center UPS and cooling systems are key components of data center architecture, which fulfills critical power and cooling requirements for electronic equipment. The global growth of the Internet and mobile devices has led to increased data creation, and this data needs to be stored and processed quickly and in real time.

This has led to increased data center construction of all sizes across the world as companies leverage the data revolution to drive the development of applications and services to create multiple revenue streams. As data center processing needs increase, the power and cooling requirements associated with data centers also increase, as the latest technologies, such as cloud computing, 5G, and edge, have drastically raised the rate of power consumption. Companies are launching new and unique power solutions and advanced cooling systems to cater to the needs of the modern data center. Diesel gensets and Li-Ion batteries compete with UPS systems.

The growing number of data centers and the declining UPS prices will result in steady growth for the data center UPS market until 2030. Companies are expected to shift to small and modular UPS systems as they move their power requirements closer to the server and the rack levels.

Combined with battery storage, future UPS systems are likely to see a lot of innovation as installers seek higher power efficiencies at lower costs. With increasing processing power comes increasing heat generation by data centers' electronic equipment. This will lead to high demand for efficient power solutions and the use of the excess heat for district heating, leading to high demand for liquid and immersion cooling solutions. As companies try to strike a balance between efficiency and cost, the data center cooling solutions market is expected to witness high growth (CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030).

Advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, will see massive growth as these solutions will see increasing innovation and new product development, mainly in North America. Traditional cooling methods will dominate the market in the foreseeable future with a market share of 41.1% by 2030, followed by advanced solutions with a 32.3% share.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the key regions for data center UPS and cooling solutions, with China and the United States leading the way in terms of investment. The growing number of data storage regulations will lead to more localized, large-scale data center installations across the world, aiding the growth of the data center UPS and cooling markets.

Competition is expected to be high as Asian participants compete for market share. 5G penetration will drive the development of edge and modular data centers. Rising security concerns will drive the development of hybrid cloud data centers, which will increase the need for modular data centers. This will drive the demand for modular UPS systems and small and innovative cooling solutions.

What is the impact of the increased data center creation on the UPS and the cooling markets?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect these markets?

Which trends are shaping the data center UPS and cooling markets?

Which technologies will dominate the data center cooling market?

Which regions will dominate the UPS and the cooling markets in the future?

What does the competition look like? How are market participants increasing their shares?

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Power and Cooling Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

