Global Data Center Market In China- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in China is poised to grow by USD 18.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in China is poised to grow by USD 18.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the data center market in china provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for hyper-converged data centers.

The data center market in china analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing investment in quantum computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in china growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center market in China covers the following areas:

Data Center Market In China SizingData Center Market In China ForecastData Center Market In China Analysis Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

China Unicom ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-market-in-china--alibaba-group-holding-ltd--att-inc-baidu-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-industry-analysis-market-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2024-301240350.html

SOURCE Technavio