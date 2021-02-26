Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Markets, 2021-2025 - Demand For Ever-increasing Volumes Of Data Storage Drives Growth Strategies
The total investment in data center infrastructure solutions (DCIS) is expected to increase from $16.73 billion in 2019 to $26.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The analyst anticipates the market will drop in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant growth restarting in 2021 due to pent up demand. The market for racks will witness a relatively lower decline as companies ramp-up server additions in existing data centers to accommodate the boom in data center services brought on by the pandemic.
Global market trends have been analyzed for the period 2019 to 2025, using a base year of 2019. The study covers enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers with investments in UPS, cooling, rack and rack options, and gensets.
The global DCIS market will be driven by investments from technology and industrial firms in next-generation enterprise, cloud, and co-location centers
This growth will span regions, as companies seek to reduce their dependence on any one region and to tap the opportunities developing across the globe. Cooling, racks and rack options, gensets, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions are the key infrastructure deployed by data centers that help ensure operations run efficiently.
Continual high volumes of data creation globally has led to increased levels of data center investment, which boosts demand for power and cooling solutions that are environmentally friendly, highly efficient, and able to reduce overall cost of ownership. Deployment of next-generation 5G telecom networks will drive the market toward edge data centers and modular data centers; this will require smaller and niche solutions that can be easily deployed and maintained.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America are leaders in data center construction and will drive the market for infrastructure solutions
Technology and telecommunication firms from the United States and China will continue their robust investment during the next decade to gain dominance over the data center space. The momentum toward smart data centers will accelerate as companies invest in automation and machine learning to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This will require the next generation of backup power, cooling, and rack design to accommodate the next generation of processors and electronic architecture.
Key Issues Addressed
- What impact will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global DCIS market?
- How will data center investments impact the UPS, cooling, gensets, and rack and rack options segments?
- Which regions will see growth in demand?
- Who are the various market competitors?
- What are the key drivers and restraints for this market, and which trends impact the market negatively?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Infrastructure Solutions Market
- Key Findings
- Market Definitions - Verticals and Regional Coverage
- Scope of Analysis
- Data Center Infrastructure Solutions Segmentation
- Revenue Share by Infrastructure Type
- Key Competitors for the DCIS Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the DCIS Market
- Distribution Channels for the DCIS Market
- Growth Drivers for the DCIS Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the DCIS Market
- Growth Restraints for the DCIS Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the DCIS Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UPS
- Key Growth Metrics for UPS
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, UPS
- Price Forecast, UPS
- Revenue, Unit Shipment and Price Forecast Analysis, UPS
- Revenue Forecast by Region, UPS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, UPS
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, UPS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, UPS
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range, UPS
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Power Range, UPS
- Competitive Environment, UPS
- Revenue Share, UPS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cooling
- Key Growth Metrics for Cooling
- Revenue Forecast, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast by Cooling Type, Cooling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Cooling Type, Cooling
- Competitive Environment, Cooling
- Revenue Share, Cooling
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rack and Rack Options
- Key Growth Metrics for Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Rack and Rack Options
- Competitive Environment, Rack and Rack Options
- Revenue Share, Rack and Rack Options
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gensets
- Key Growth Metrics for Gensets
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Gensets
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range, Gensets
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Power Range, Gensets
- Competitive Environment, Gensets
- Revenue Share, Gensets
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - New Products
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Edge and Modular Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Advanced Electronics
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro-Diesel
- FG Wilson
- Himoinsa
- MTU
- Pentair
- Piller
- Pramac
- Riello
- Rittal Liquid Cooling
- Schneider
- SDMO
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
