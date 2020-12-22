Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market 2020-2025: Escalating The Demand For DCIM Solutions To Manage Increased Network Traffic And Data Usage Due To COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) comprises monitoring, measuring and managing IT equipment and supporting servers, storage, power and cooling systems in data centers. It aids in observing environmental conditions and capturing detailed information in real-time. It also aggregates and analyzes power usage effectiveness (PUE) and cooling system energy efficiency using energy-monitoring sensors. Nowadays, a number of organizations are combining DCIM with computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis to optimize airflow and systems placement.The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs. Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data center size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

