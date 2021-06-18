Global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market Report 2020-2025: Leading Suppliers Include 3M, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Minimax, Xtralis, And Danfoss Group

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2020-2025.The global fire detection and suppression equipment market is expected with the incorporation of high-performance computing infrastructure in several facilities worldwide. Increased innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence-based servers have fueled the demand for safety products such as fire, heat, and smoke detectors and alarms and suppression systems.

High-rack power density facilities need advanced heat and smoke detecting equipment and quick-fire suppression systems that can detect fire or smoke in the initial phase to avoid damage. This has led to the installation of redundant alarm and safety solutions, which are likely to fuel the growth in the coming years. Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market SegmentationThis research report includes a detailed segmentation by deployment location, product, geography. North America is a major region for building level fire safety systems, with the US dominating the segment. The increasing construction of data centers in the US for colocation and cloud services has increased the investment in building level fire & safety systems.

Another major factor is an increase in the development of hyperscale data center facilities, spanning over 100,000 square feet area. The market for sprinklers and passive fire protection systems is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the increased development of large hyperscale and cloud regions.Fire detection systems consist of sensors that detect smoke density and trigger the alarm. Spot-type smoke detection systems are the most commonly adopted devices by data center operators as they are simple in operations and economical in nature. The market is likely to witness an increase in the use of intelligent and smart smoke detection devices, which have built-in algorithms with multiple sensors to minimize the frequency of false alarms. Also, air-aspirating or air-sampling systems are gaining popularity in data centers to detect fire mishaps at an early stage for immediate response.Fire suppression systems include wet-pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, and special suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishant, an inert gas such as nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist systems to suppress the fire. The adoption of gas-based systems dominates the market, with a few service providers designing their facilities to use water-mist systems.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY North America leads the global data center fire detection and suppression market, with new development and expansion of over 150 data center facilities in 2019. The US is the largest market with the increasing demand for hyperscale and cloud services from major businesses.

The increase in service demand is directly leading to the development of new hyperscale facilities, which are indirectly influencing the growth of the fire detection and suppression systems. The rack power density in the region has also increased with the increasing adoption of HPC resources.

Hence, operators are investing in advanced devices that can detect smoke in the high-density server environment. The North America data center fire detection and suppression market share is expected to reach over $200 million in 2025. The majority of colocation data center operators are adopting early fire detectors along with the dual-action interlocking mechanism.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORSVendors in the market are aiming to provide efficient and reliable systems that protect facilities and avoid downtime. New entrants are entering the market on the plank of innovations. Vendors offering automatic systems and server rack-based fire suppression systems are likely to witness the competition during the forecast. 3M, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Minimax (Viking Group), Xtralis (Honeywell), and Danfoss Group are some of the leading fire alarm and safety system suppliers in the market.

Also, a few local vendors competing with global vendors are offering accessories such as pipe systems, valves, and sprinklers. The market is likely to face strong competition in developed and matured regions such as North America and Western Europe. Prominent Data Center Fire Safety Systems Providers

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What market opportunities the data center fire detection and suppression market offer in the next five years?2. Which is the most preferable fire suppression systems among service providers?3. What are the opportunities for new market entrants? What are strategies they are adopting to strengthen their market presence?4. Who are the key players in the data center fire detection market?5. What are some of the latest technological innovations in the data center fire suppression market?

