Global Data Center Cooling (Room, Row, Rack) Market Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

As it is cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, data center operators across the globe are adopting these cooling systems. Some of the technologies employed for data center cooling include evaporative cooling, immersion systems, free cooling, calibrated vector cooling (CVC), chilled water systems, direct-to-chip cooling and liquid cooling.With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment.

Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers. Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed.

Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center cooling market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution, services, type of cooling, cooling technology, type of data center and vertical. The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Data Center Cooling Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution6.1 Air Conditioning6.2 Chilling Units6.3 Cooling Towers6.4 Economizer Systems6.5 Liquid Cooling Systems6.6 Control Systems 7 Market Breakup by Services7.1 Consulting7.2 Installation and Deployment7.3 Maintenance and Support 8 Market Breakup by Type of Cooling8.1 Room-Based Cooling8.2 Row-Based Cooling8.3 Rack-Based Cooling

9 Market Breakup by Cooling Technology9.1 Liquid-Based Cooling9.2 Air-Based Cooling 10 Market Breakup by Type of Data Center10.1 Mid-Sized Data Centers10.2 Enterprise Data Centers10.3 Large Data Centers 11 Market Breakup by Vertical11.1 BFSI11.2 IT and Telecom11.3 Research and Educational Institutes11.4 Government and Defense11.5 Retail11.6 Energy11.7 Healthcare 12 Market Breakup by Region 13 SWOT Analysis 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at5wcx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-cooling-room-row-rack-market-report-2021-2026-301323330.html

SOURCE Research and Markets