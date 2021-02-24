Global Data Center Construction Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center construction market reached a value of US$ 203.4 Billion in 2020. Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility. The primary focus is on designing and building a data center with the required capacity, disaster tolerance systems and efficient design to perform all the necessary functions. The infrastructure usually consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices and air conditioning and fire suppression systems. This ensures that all the resources are optimally utilized, and all the environmental factors are taken into consideration.Significant growth in the IT industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising penetration of connected devices and convenient access to the Internet have increased the demand for data storage systems across the globe. Furthermore, widespread utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio and other formats of data is also driving the market growth. Large data centers are increasingly being constructed across various sectors for enhancing computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure and storage resources. Additionally, increasing emphasis on the construction of green data centers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Green data centers use low-emission building materials that aid in creating sustainable ecosystems and ensure efficient waste recycling. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data center construction market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AECOM, DPR construction Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Holder Construction Company, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction and Vertiv Group Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Data Center Construction Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Construction Type6.1 Electrical Construction6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Component Type6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Mechanical Construction6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Component Type6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Data Center Type7.1 Mid-size Data Centers7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Enterprise Data Centers7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Large Data Centers7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Tier Standards8.1 Tier I & II8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Tier III8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Tier IV8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vertical9.1 Public Sector9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Oil & Energy9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Media & Entertainment9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 IT & Telecommunication9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Healthcare9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Retail9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Others9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Others10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AECOM15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 DPR construction Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Eaton Corporation Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Fujitsu Limited15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Holder Construction Company15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Legrand SA15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Schneider Electric SE15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Tripp Lite15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Turner Construction15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Vertiv Group Corporation15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipkycd

