Global Data As A Service Markets 2021-2026 - DaaS Vendors Are Overcoming PII Issues To Enable Data As A Service Market Syndication

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Data as a Service market report evaluates the technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions for DaaS. The report assesses business opportunities for enterprise use of own data, others' data, and a combination of both.

The report also analyzes opportunities for enterprises to monetize their own data through various third-party DaaS offerings. The report evaluates opportunities for DaaS in major industry verticals as well as the future outlook for emerging data monetization. Forecasts include global and regional projections by Sector, Data Collection, Source, and Structure from 2021 to 2026.

There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.

However, the reasons for implementing DaaS far outweigh the concerns, especially when it comes to IoT data, which must have flexible and scalable platforms for storage, processing, and distribution. Accordingly, enterprise organizations are five times more likely to implement DaaS for machine-generated IoT data than for static data located in corporate repositories or data lakes. The DaaS market must support both static and dynamic data, but the latter will benefit significantly more, especially as edge computing is implemented and real-time data is available.

A surprising number of enterprises do not realize they have options for solutions that involve combinations of different data types including (1) their own data,(2) other companies' data, (3) public data, or a combination of all three. Accordingly, it was not surprising for the publisher of this report to find confusion even for many of those enterprise organizations already considering or implementing Data as a Service.

Another important opportunity area for DaaS is enterprise data syndication, which is the opportunity for companies of various sizes to syndicate (e.g. share and monetize) their data. This is one of the biggest opportunities for the Data as a Service market as a whole. However, there remain challenges above and beyond the core adoption barriers, which include specific security, privacy, and care of custody concerns.

Select Report Findings:

North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS

and represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data

Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former

Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services

Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2026

The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data analytics

Corporate data syndication will become a major driver of DaaS growth, but data security and privacy challenges will limit the expansion

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Global Data as a Service Market1.2 DaaS Market by Data Type1.3 DaaS Market by Region

2.0 Data as a Service Technologies2.1 Cloud Computing and DaaS2.2 Database Approaches and Solutions2.3 DaaS and the XaaS Ecosystem2.4 Open Data Center Alliance2.5 Market Sizing by Horizontal

3.0 Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases and Framework3.1 Benefits of data as a service3.2 Criticisms Related to Data-as-a-Service3.3 Use Cases3.4 Pricing models for Data as a Service3.5 Tools used for DaaS

4.0 Data as a Service Market4.1 Market Overview4.1.1 Understanding Data as a Service4.1.2 Data Structure4.1.3 Specialization4.1.4 DaaS Vendors4.2 Vendor Analysis and Prospects4.2.1 Large Vendors4.2.2 Mid-sized Vendors4.2.3 Small Vendors4.2.4 Market Sizing4.3 Data as a Service Market Drivers and Constraints4.3.1 Data as a Service Market Drivers4.3.1.1 Business Intelligence and DaaS Integration4.3.1.2 The Cloud Enabler DaaS4.3.1.3 XaaS Drives DaaS4.3.2 Data as a Service Market Constraints4.3.2.1 Need for Data Integration4.3.2.2 Issues Relating to Data-as-a-Service Integration4.4 Barriers and Challenges to DaaS Adoption4.4.1 Enterprises Reluctance to Change4.4.2 Responsibility of Data Security Externalized4.4.3 Security Concerns4.4.4 Cyber Attacks4.4.5 Unclear Agreements4.4.6 Complexity is a Deterrent4.4.7 Lack of Cloud Interoperability4.4.8 Service Provider Resistance to Audits4.4.9 Viability of Third-party Providers 4.4.10 No Move of Systems and Data is without Cost 4.4.11 Lack of Integration Features in the Public Cloud = Reduced Functionality4.5 Market Share and Geographic Influence4.6 DaaS Vendor Analysis

5.0 Data as a Service Strategies5.1 General Strategies5.1.1 Tiered Data Focus5.1.2 Value-based Pricing5.1.3 Open Development Environment5.2 Strategies for Emerging Market Opportunities5.2.1 Communication Service Providers and DaaS5.2.2 Internet of Things and Data as a Service5.2.3 Edge Networks and Data as a Service5.3 Service Provider Strategies5.3.1 Telecom Network Operators5.3.2 Data Center Providers5.3.3 Managed Service Providers5.4 Infrastructure Provider Strategies5.4.1 Enable New Business Models5.5 Application Developer Strategies

6.0 Data as a Service Applications6.1 Business Intelligence6.2 Development Environments6.3 Verification and Authorization6.4 Reporting and Analytics6.5 DaaS in Healthcare6.6 DaaS and Wearable Technology6.7 DaaS in the Government Sector6.8 DaaS for Media and Entertainment6.9 DaaS for Telecoms6.10 DaaS for Insurance6.11 DaaS for Utilities and Energy Sector6.12 DaaS for Pharmaceuticals6.13 DaaS for Financial Services

7.0 Market Outlook and Future of DaaS7.1 Security Concerns7.2 Cloud Trends7.2.1 Hybrid Computing7.2.2 Multi-Cloud7.2.3 Cloud Bursting7.2.4 General Data Trends7.3 Enterprise Leverages own Data and Telecom7.3.1 Web APIs7.3.2 SOA and Enterprise APIs7.3.3 Cloud APIs7.3.4 Telecom APIs7.4 Data Federation Emerges for DaaS

8.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20268.1 DaaS Market by Sector: Business, Public, and Government8.2 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data8.3 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data8.4 DaaS Markets by Hosting Type: Private, Public, and Hybrid8.5 DaaS Markets by Pricing Model8.6 DaaS Market by Service8.7 DaaS Markets by Industry Vertical

9.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20269.1 North America Data as a Service Market 2021 - 20269.2 South America Data as a Service Market 2021 - 20269.3 Western Europe Data as a Service Market 2021 - 20269.4 Central & Eastern European Data as a Service Market 2021 - 20269.5 Asia Pacific Data as a Service Market 2021 - 20269.6 Middle East and Africa Data as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations10.1.1 DaaS and IoT10.1.2 DaaS and CSP Data10.1.3 DaaS and Enterprise

