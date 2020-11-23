Global Data As A Service Markets 2020-2025: Focus On Enterprise, Industrial, Public And Government

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public and Government Data Applications and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.

However, the reasons for implementing DaaS far outweigh the concerns, especially when it comes to IoT data, which must have flexible and scalable platforms for storage, processing, and distribution. Accordingly, enterprise organizations are five times more likely to implement DaaS for machine-generated IoT data than for static data located in corporate repositories or data lakes. The DaaS market must support both static and dynamic data, but the latter will benefit significantly more, especially as edge computing is implemented and real-time data is available.

A surprising number of enterprises do not realize they have options for solutions that involve combinations of different data types including (1) their own data, (2) other companies' data, (3) public data, or a combination of all three. Accordingly, it was not surprising for the publisher of this report to find confusion even for many of those enterprise organizations already considering or implementing Data as a Service.

Another important opportunity area for DaaS is enterprise data syndication, which is the opportunity for companies of various sizes to syndicate (e.g. share and monetize) their data. This is one of the biggest opportunities for the Data as a Service market as a whole. However, there remain challenges above and beyond the core adoption barriers, which include specific security, privacy, and care of custody concerns.

Select Report Findings:

North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS

and represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data

Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former

Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services

Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2025

The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data analytics

Corporate data syndication will become a major driver of DaaS growth, but data security and privacy challenges will limit the expansion

Report Benefits:

DaaS segmentation by Structure, Source, Sector, and Collection type for 2020 to 2025

Identify leading DaaS companies, strategies, and solutions offering enterprise solutions

Understand the market dynamics for the Data as a Service market including leading services

Identify DaaS market drivers and constraints as well as technology challenges and opportunities

Identify industry vertical Data as a Service market value, globally and regionally, by market segment

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Global Data as a Service Market1.2 Data as a Service Market by Data Type1.3 Data as a Service Market by Region 2.0 Data as a Service Technologies2.1 Cloud Computing and DaaS2.2 Database Approaches and Solutions2.2.1 Relational Database Management System2.2.2 NoSQL2.2.3 Hadoop2.2.4 High-Performance Computing Cluster2.2.5 OpenStack2.3 Data as a Service and the XaaS Ecosystem2.4 Open Data Center Alliance2.5 Market Sizing by Horizontal 3.0 Data as a Service Market3.1 Market Overview3.1.1 Understanding Data as a Service3.1.2 Data Structure3.1.3 Specialization3.1.4 Vendors3.2 Vendor Analysis and Prospects3.2.1 Large Vendors3.2.2 Mid-sized Vendors3.2.3 Small Vendors3.2.4 Market Sizing3.3 Data as a Service Market Drivers and Constraints3.3.1 Data as a Service Market Drivers3.3.1.1 Business Intelligence and DaaS Integration3.3.1.2 The Cloud Enabler DaaS3.3.1.3 XaaS Drives DaaS3.3.2 Data as a Service Market Constraints3.3.2.1 Need for Data Integration3.3.2.2 Issues Relating to Data-as-a-Service Integration3.4 Barriers and Challenges to DaaS Adoption3.4.1 Enterprises Reluctance to Change3.4.2 Responsibility of Data Security Externalized3.4.3 Security Concerns3.4.4 Cyber Attacks3.4.5 Unclear Agreements3.4.6 Complexity is a Deterrent3.4.7 Lack of Cloud Interoperability3.4.8 Service Provider Resistance to Audits3.4.9 Viability of Third-party Providers 3.4.10 No Move of Systems and Data is without Cost 3.4.11 Lack of Integration Features in the Public Cloud results in Reduced Functionality3.5 Market Share and Geographic Influence3.6 Vendors 4.0 Data as a Service Strategies4.1 General Strategies4.1.1 Tiered Data Focus4.1.2 Value-based Pricing4.1.3 Open Development Environment4.2 Strategies for Emerging Market Opportunities4.2.1 Communication Service Providers and DaaS4.2.2 Internet of Things and Data as a Service4.2.3 Edge Networks and Data as a Service4.3 Service Provider Strategies4.3.1 Telecom Network Operators4.3.2 Data Center Providers4.3.3 Managed Service Providers4.4 Infrastructure Provider Strategies4.4.1 Enable New Business Models4.5 Application Developer Strategies 5.0 Data-as-a Service Applications5.1 Business Intelligence5.2 Development Environments5.3 Verification and Authorization5.4 Reporting and Analytics5.5 Data as a Service in Healthcare5.6 Data as a Service and Wearable Technology5.7 Data as a Service in the Government Sector5.8 Data as a Service for Media and Entertainment5.9 Data as a Service for Telecoms5.10 Data as a Service for Insurance5.11 Data as a Service for Utilities and Energy Sector5.12 Data as a Service for Pharmaceuticals5.13 Data as a Service for Financial Services 6.0 Market Outlook and Future of Data as a Service6.1 Security Concerns6.2 Cloud Trends6.2.1 Hybrid Computing6.2.2 Multi-Cloud6.2.3 Cloud Bursting6.3 Enterprise Leverages own Data and Telecom6.3.1 Web APIs6.3.2 SOA and Enterprise APIs6.3.3 Cloud APIs6.3.4 Telecom APIs6.4 Data Federation Emerges for Data as a Service 7.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 20257.1 DaaS Market by Sector: Business, Public, and Government7.1.1 DaaS Market for Public Data7.1.2 DaaS Market for Business Data (Enterprise and Industrial)7.1.3 DaaS Market for Government Data7.2 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data7.3 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data7.4 DaaS Markets by Hosting Type: Private, Public, and Hybrid7.5 DaaS Markets by Pricing Model7.6 DaaS Market by Service7.7 DaaS Markets by Industry Vertical 8.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025 9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations9.1.1 Data as a Service and IoT9.1.2 Data as a Service and CSP Data9.1.3 Data as a Service and Enterprise 10.0 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4hwdy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-as-a-service-markets-2020-2025-focus-on-enterprise-industrial-public-and-government-301179062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets