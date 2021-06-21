Global Dark Fiber Network (Single Mode, Multi-mode) Market Report, 2021-2028 - Dark Fiber Has Emerged As A Sustainable Solution With Demand Expected To Remain Rampant

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dark Fiber Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fiber Type (Single Mode, Multi-mode), by Network Type (Metro, Long-haul), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dark fiber network market size is estimated to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services, over the period, has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth.

This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by the companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed as dark fiber or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe. In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas, dark fiber networks are known to be 'dark' as no light or data is transmitted from it.Dark fiber networks can be installed and set-up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time.

Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and secure and powerful network.Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting uses cases of dark fiber include earthquake research and to monitor permafrost.

Amongst many advantages, some of the disadvantages of the dark fiber network include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up your infrastructure and high repairing and maintenance costs. Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available at metropolitan cities only and yet to at small cities and towns. Dark Fiber Network Market Report Highlights

Telecommunication is anticipated to present promising growth prospects due to growing adoption of the 5G technology in communication and data transmission services.

Medical and military and aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth, attributed to increasing adoption of optic technology devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in the IT and telecommunication and administrative sectors.

is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in the IT and telecommunication and administrative sectors. The key market players include AT&T, Inc.; Colt Group SA; Comcast Corporation; Consolidated Communications; Interoute Communications Ltd.; Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.); NTT Communications; and Verizon Communications, Inc..

The report provides lease pricing estimations for the year 2020 for both metro and non-metro regions for prominent countries. These price estimations are provided for various dark fiber distance brackets.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Industry Outlook3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope3.2 Dark Fiber Network Market Size and Growth Prospects3.3 Dark Fiber Network -Value Chain Analysis3.4 Market Dynamics3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized3.6 Dark Fiber Network -Key Company Analysis, 20203.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.8 3D Printing-PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Pricing Analysis4.1 Dark Fiber Lease Pricing Analysis4.1.1 U.S.4.1.2 Brazil4.1.3 Australia Chapter 5 Dark Fiber Network Market: Fiber Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Dark Fiber Network Market: Fiber Type Analysis5.1.1 Single Mode5.1.2 Multi-mode Chapter 6 Dark Fiber Network Market: Network Type Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Dark Fiber Network Market: Network Type Analysis6.1.1 Metro6.1.2 Long-haul Chapter 7 Dark Fiber Network Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Dark Fiber Network Market: Application Analysis7.1.1 Telecom7.1.2 Oil & Gas7.1.3 Military & Aerospace7.1.4 BFSI7.1.5 Medical7.1.6 Railway Chapter 8 Dark Fiber Network Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1 Dark Fiber Network Market Share by Region, 2020 & 20288.2 North America8.2.1 U.S.8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 U.K.8.3.2 Germany8.3.3 France8.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)8.4.1 China8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.5 South America8.5.1 Brazil8.6 MEA Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

AT&T, Inc.

Colt Group SA

Comcast Corporation

Consolidated Communications

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Services, LLC.

Zayo Group

