Global Dairy Processing Equipment Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025

The global dairy processing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019Dairy processing equipment performs various operations in modern dairy farms. Some of these operations include storing, filtering, pasteurizing and homogenizing raw milk. Dairy processing equipment can also conduct a wide range of dairy-related processes ranging from chilling raw milk, cream separation, and packaging to producing processed beverages, cultured products, concentrates and powders. In recent years, the demand for dairy processing equipment has increased, as it helps in reducing manual labor, lowering the processing time and improving the overall plant efficiency.One of the primary factors driving the global market is the increasing consumption and production of dairy products. Dairy processing equipment is used for extending the shelf-life of dairy products, filling and packaging milk before transportation, and reducing the carbohydrate and fat content. Furthermore, the changing tastes and preferences of consumers have prompted them to shift toward value-added milk-based products, which, in turn, is escalating the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency of the equipment. For instance, they are creating smart hydraulic designs that readily achieve the combination of very low baseline pressure and high crossflow required for efficient microfiltration. They are also utilizing thermosonication technology that employs low heat and ultrasound waves to inactivate microorganisms. Additionally, the advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of machine learning, the internet of things and cloud computing with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions. Looking forward, the global dairy processing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy processing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy processing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy processing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Equipment6.1 Pasteurizers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders6.3 Separators6.4 Evaporators and Dryers6.5 Membrane Filtration Equipment6.6 Others 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Automatic7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Semi-Automatic 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Cheese8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Processed Milk8.3 Yogurt8.4 Protein Ingredients8.5 Milk Powder8.6 Fresh Dairy Products8.7 Others 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Company Overview14.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Financials14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

Alfa Laval AB

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Genemco Inc.

IDMC Limited

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies)

KRONES Aktiengesellschaft

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International SA.

