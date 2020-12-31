Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare and progressive genetic disorder that is characterized by an abnormal movement of sodium and chloride across the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. This disorder can cause the development of viscous secretions in the lungs, pancreas, intestines and liver. The management and treatment of CF involve physical therapy, gene therapy, physiotherapy and nutritional support. Along with this, gene therapy and medicinal drugs, such as pancreatic enzyme supplements, mucolytics, bronchodilators and cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators are also used for targeting cellular interactomes and symptomatic improvement. These drugs can be administered to the patient orally or by inhalation.The rising incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies of the disorder, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance (CFTR) modulators as a treatment alternative is also providing a boost to the market growth. CFTRs are configured to regulate the flow of water and chloride through cell linings of the lungs and other organs and correct the malfunctioning protein in the body. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized drug therapy, molecular prosthetics and innovative drugs with improved efficacy, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, increasing health consciousness, and awareness regarding the available treatment options for cystic fibrosis, are projected to drive the market further. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alaxia, Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug molecule type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Drug Class6.1 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Mucolytics6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Bronchodilators6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 CFTR Modulators6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Antibiotics6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Drug Molecule Type7.1 Small Molecule Drugs7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Biologics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration8.1 Oral Drugs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Inhaled Drugs8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Hospitals9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Clinics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Abbvie Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Alaxia15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Alcresta Therapeutics Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4 Allergan15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials 15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 AstraZeneca15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5.3 Financials 15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Gilead Sciences Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.7.3 Financials 15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Merck & Co., Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Novartis AG15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d3xzy

