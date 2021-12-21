Global Cyber Security Market Report 2021-2025 - Rise In Cyber Security Regulations, Upsurge In Web Traffic, Surge In Tech Startups & Rising E-commerce Sales

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Security Market (By Segment, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Security Market (By Segment, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyber security market is forecasted to reach US$276.1 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global cyber security market was supported by factors such as surge in cyber crime rate, increasing digitalization, rise in cyber security regulations, evolution of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, upsurge in web traffic, surge in tech startups, and rising e-commerce sales.

However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by complexity of network infrastructure and higher reliance on traditional authentication methods.

The global cyber security market by type can be segmented as follows: security services, infrastructure protection, network security, identity access management, consumer security services, integrated risk management, data security, application security, cloud security and other information security software. In 2020, the dominant share of global cyber security market was held by security services, followed by infrastructure protection.

The global cyber security market by end user can be segmented as follows: government, IT & telecom, banking, manufacturing, insurance, transportation, securities and others. The largest share of the market was being held by government, followed by IT & telecom and banking.

In 2020, the dominant share of market was being held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as surge in tech startups and rising e-commerce sales helped in boosting market growth.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cyber security market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., McAfee Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1.1 Cyber Security - Introduction 1.1.2 Need for Cyber Security1.1.3 Importance of Cyber Security1.2 Common Cyber Attacks1.3 Types of Cyber Security1.4 Implications of Cyber Security1.4.1 Financial, Stock Market and Insurance Implications1.4.2 Environmental Implications1.4.3 Social Implications1.4.4 Governance Implications1.5 Advantages of Cyber Security1.6 Disadvantages of Cyber Security 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cyber Security Market2.2 Increased Use of Video Communication Platforms2.3 Shift to Remote Working2.4 Rise in adoption of BYOD trend2.5 Post-COVID Scenario 3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Cyber Security Market by Value3.2 Global Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global Cyber Security Market by Segment3.4 Global Cyber Security Market by Type3.5 Global Cyber Security Market by End User3.6 Global Cyber Security Market by Device3.7 Global Cyber Security Market by Region 4. Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.1.2 North America Cyber Security Market by Geography4.1.3 The US Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.1.4 Canada Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.2 Europe4.2.1 Europe Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3 Asia Pacific4.3.1 Asia Pacific Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.2 Asia Pacific Cyber Security Market by Geography4.3.3 China Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.4 India Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.5 Japan Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.6 ASEAN Countries Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.7 Australia & New Zealand Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.8 South Korea Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.3.9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.4 Latin America4.4.1 Latin America Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value4.5 Middle East & Africa4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Digitalization5.1.2 Rise in Cyber Security Regulations5.1.3 Upsurge in Web Traffic5.1.4 Surge in Cyber Crime Rate5.1.5 Surge in Tech Startups5.1.6 Rising E-commerce Sales5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Evolution of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices5.2.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security5.2.3 Rise in Smart City Projects5.2.4 Growth in 5G Network Connections5.2.5 Cyber Security Mesh5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Complexity of Network Infrastructure5.3.2 Higher Reliance on Traditional Authentication Methods5.3.3 Shortage of Skilled Cyber Security Professionals 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players 6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players 6.1.4 Market Share- Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview 7.3 Business Strategies

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

McAfee Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

