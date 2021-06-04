Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2021: Marketing A Farm Story To Attract Customers To Gain Prominence

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flower Type, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2019 to 2028.Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dummen Orange; The Queen's Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.Based on flower type, the cut flowers market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum & gerbera, and others. The rose segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Rose plants range in size from compact, miniature roses, to climbers that can reach seven meters in height. Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses. Cultivation of rose cut flower is a profitable crop for farmers. Selection of the right variety of flowers is an important tool in commercial floriculture.Geographically, the cut flowers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America.

With increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles, the demand for cut flowers in the region is growing significantly. Increase in use of cut flowers for decorative purposes and for gifting on special occasions is driving the cut flowers market in Europe. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Cut Flowers Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Cut Flowers Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increase in the demand of cut flowers for decorative purposes5.1.2 Various health benefits associated with cut flowers5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent conditions to be met by cut flowers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 E-commerce Purchases5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Marketing a farm story to attract customers5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Cut Flowers - Global Market Analysis6.1 Cut Flowers Market Overview6.2 Cut Flowers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Flower Type7.1 Overview7.2 Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Flower Type, 2019 & 20287.3 Rose7.4 Carnation7.5 Lilium7.6 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera 8. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 20288.3 Home8.4 Commercial 9. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel9.1 Overview9.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 20289.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.4 Specialty Store/Florists9.5 Online Retail 10. Cut Flowers Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cut Flowers Market11.1 Overview 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Strategy and Business Planning12.2 Mergers and Acquisitions 13. Key Company Profiles

