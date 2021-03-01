Global Customer Success Platforms Market Report 2021: Opportunities In The Emergence Of AI And Ml To Better Monitor Customer Journey

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Success Platforms Market by Component, Application (Sales and Marketing Optimization, Risk and Compliance Management, Reporting and Analytics), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer success platforms market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. Customer success platforms are used by organizations to create unique, 360-degree view of customers based on data captured from multiple channels, including offline as well as online channels, such as mobile, web, CRM, social media, third-party apps, and email. Such solutions have applications in numerous areas, including sales and marketing management, CEM, risk and compliance management, and revenue management.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting the livelihood of people, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain is becoming the new normal for enterprises as they are shifting their focus from growth opportunities to the implementation of drastic measures for mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major customer success platforms companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming AI and analytics projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic.

Hence, several companies would fight to gain a single project. Businesses are trying to return back to normal and facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as the operational side. Meeting customer expectations in terms of optimizing processes, increasing security concerns due to various voice-related recording systems and networks, growing network connectivity issues, and declining industrial and manufacturing operations are some of the key business challenges.New practices such as work from home and social distancing are creating the need for remote monitoring, smart payment technologies, and building digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments. With a sudden surge in remote workers, there is an increase in the demand for advanced customer success platforms and services to effectively store and safeguard a huge amount of customer data.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Customer Success Platforms Market4.2 Market: Top 3 Application4.3 Market: by Component and Top 3 Vertical

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Advent of Cloud Computing in Customer Success5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Advance Analytical-Based Solutions to Monitor Customer Scores and Reduce Churn Rates5.2.1.3 Increasing Data Volume Due to Growing Digitalization5.2.1.4 Rising Need to Plan Better Customer Engagement Strategies Through Omnichannel5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Data Aggregation and Synchronization from Multiple Silos5.2.2.2 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data from Cyberattacks and Breaches5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI and Ml to Better Monitor Customer Journey5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments by Startups in Identifying Growth Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Synchronizing Cx Data Collected from Different Touchpoints Within Different Domains5.2.4.3 Extensive Time Required for Creating Promotional Marketing Campaigns5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Customer Success Process5.4 Case Study Analysis5.4.1 Introduction5.4.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 15.4.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 25.4.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 35.4.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 45.5 Patent Analysis5.6 Supply Chain Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Customer Success Platforms and Artificial Intelligence5.7.2 Customer Success Platforms and Predictive Analytics5.8 Regulatory Compliances5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.8.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 19965.8.3 Governance, Risk, and Compliance5.8.4 European Union Data Protection Regulation5.8.5 Can-Spam Act5.9 Pricing Model Analysis5.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6 Customer Success Platforms Market: COVID-19 Impact

