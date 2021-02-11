Global Cryptocurrency Markets Report 2021: Offering (Hardware & Software), Process (Mining & Transaction), & Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin)

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Process (Mining & Transaction), By Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others), By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryptocurrency Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast periodHigh growth in venture capital investment is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.The Global Cryptocurrency Market is segmented based on offering, process, type, end-user, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into bitcoin, etgereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dashcoin, litecoin, and others. Out of which, the bitcoin type segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to Bitcoin's advantage of being the pioneer in the field and; moreover, it is accepted worldwide.Also, Ethereum witnessed significant growth until 2020 which can be accredited to the advantages offered by Ethereum over Bitcoin, which includes electronic cash, smart contract technology, and proof-of-stake. This is expected to drive the growth of the market for Ethereum.The major players operating in the cryptocurrency market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., AlphaPoint Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd. (Blockchain Tech), BitFury Group, Coinbase UK, Ltd., 21 Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and others. Launch of various hardware and software by the major market players is further contributing to the growing trend. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Cryptocurrency Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Offering (Hardware & Software)5.2.1.1. By Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC & CPU)5.2.1.2. By Software (Mining Platform, Coin Wallet, Exchange)5.2.2. By Process (Mining & Transaction)5.2.3. By Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others)5.2.4. By End User (Banking, Real Estate, Stock Market & Virtual Currency)5.2.5. By Company5.2.6. By Region5.3. Market Attractiveness Index 6. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Offering6.2.2. By Process6.2.3. By Type6.2.4. By End User6.2.5. By Country6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis6.3.1. China Cryptocurrency Market Outlook6.3.2. India Cryptocurrency Market Outlook6.3.3. Australia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook6.3.4. Japan Cryptocurrency Market Outlook6.3.5. South Korea Cryptocurrency Market Outlook 7. Europe Cryptocurrency Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Offering7.2.2. By Process7.2.3. By Type7.2.4. By End User7.2.5. By Country7.3. Europe: Country Analysis7.3.1. France Cryptocurrency Market Outlook7.3.2. Germany Cryptocurrency Market Outlook7.3.3. United Kingdom Cryptocurrency Market Outlook7.3.4. Italy Cryptocurrency Market Outlook7.3.5. Spain Cryptocurrency Market Outlook 8. North America Cryptocurrency Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Offering8.2.2. By Process8.2.3. By Type8.2.4. By End User8.2.5. By Country8.3. North America: Country Analysis8.3.1. United States Cryptocurrency Market Outlook8.3.2. Mexico Cryptocurrency Market Outlook8.3.3. Canada Cryptocurrency Market Outlook 9. South America Cryptocurrency Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Offering9.2.2. By Process9.2.3. By Type9.2.4. By End User9.2.5. By Country9.3. South America: Country Analysis9.3.1. Brazil Cryptocurrency Market Outlook9.3.2. Argentina Cryptocurrency Market Outlook9.3.3. Colombia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook 10. Middle East and Africa Cryptocurrency Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Offering10.2.2. By Process10.2.3. By Type10.2.4. By End User10.2.5. By Country10.3. MEA: Country Analysis10.3.1. South Africa Cryptocurrency Market Outlook10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook10.3.3. UAE Cryptocurrency Market Outlook 11. Market Dynamics11.1. Drivers11.2. Challenges 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Intel Corporation13.2. NVIDIA Corporation13.3. Microsoft Corporation13.4. Xilinx, Inc.13.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.13.6. AlphaPoint Corporation13.7. Amazon.com, Inc.13.8. BitGo Inc.13.9. BTL Group Ltd. (Blockchain Tech)13.10. BitFury Group13.11. Coinbase UK, Ltd.13.12. 21 Inc.13.13. Ripple Labs Inc. 14. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u01izm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cryptocurrency-markets-report-2021-offering-hardware--software-process-mining--transaction--type-bitcoin-etgereum-bitcoin-cash-ripple-dashcoin-litecoin-301226835.html

SOURCE Research and Markets