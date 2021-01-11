Global Crypto ATM Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Is Propelled By Fluctuations In Monetary Regulations & Increasing Fund Transfers

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto ATM - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Crypto ATM Market accounted for $18.35 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $542.52 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are fluctuations in monetary regulations, increasing fund transfers in developing economies, and rise in the number of installations of crypto ATMs. However, stringent government regulations that prohibit the usage of cryptocurrency in various countries are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.Cryptocurrency is the digital or virtual money in the form of tokens or coins. An Internet-connected kiosk allows customers to purchase bitcoins with deposited cash. A crypto ATM is not the same as an ATM backed by a traditional financial institution or bank. Cryptocurrencies are designed to get free from government control and manipulation.By type, the two-way segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its provision of both, buying and selling functions with additional security and user-friendliness. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the lesser legal barriers and the presence of software & hardware providers and integrators.Some of the key players in Crypto ATM Market include General bytes S.R.O., Covault, Mainstreet Automaten GmbH (Orderbob), bitaccess Inc., Genesis Coin, Coinme, RusBit Ltd., bitxatm, Coinsource, and Lamassu. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Component5.1 Introduction5.2 Hardware5.2.1 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Printer5.2.2 Display5.2.3 Quick Response (QR) Code Scanner5.3 Services5.4 Software 6 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Two-Way6.3 One-Way 7 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Coin7.1 Introduction7.2 Bitcoin7.3 Dog Coin7.4 Litecoin7.5 Z-Cash7.6 Dash7.7 Monexo7.8 Ethereum 8 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Retail8.3 Banking 9 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 France9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Australia9.4.5 New Zealand9.4.6 South Korea9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 South America9.5.1 Argentina9.5.2 Brazil9.5.3 Chile9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Saudi Arabia9.6.2 UAE9.6.3 Qatar9.6.4 South Africa9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launches10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 General Bytes S.R.O.11.2 Covault11.3 Mainstreet Automaten GmbH (Orderbob)11.4 Bitaccess Inc.11.5 Genesis Coin11.6 Coinme11.7 RusBit Ltd.11.8 Bitxatm11.9 Coinsource11.10 LamassuFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ngjkc

