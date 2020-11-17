Global Cryogenic Insulation Market Outlook 2020-2027 - Focus On PET, Polyamide, BoPET, Wool, Plastic Foams, Straw, Sheep's Wool, Perlite, Elastomer Foams, Cellulose, Aerogel & Cellular Glass

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Insulation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cryogenic Insulation Market accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.Rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for LPG/LNG from various sectors such as power generation and automotive are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, volatile raw material prices are hampering the growth of the market.Cryogenic insulation is a high-performance material used to reduce the energy leaks and to provide a high level of thermal isolation for applications operating below 75C. Cryogenic insulation is a technique that guarantees reliable storage and effective transport of inflammable products such as LNG. Cryogenic insulation is provided for an efficient transportation and safe storage of these gases.Based on the insulation material type, the plastic foams segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to their properties and widespread applications like lightweight, moisture and fire-resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high demand from rapidly growing end-use industries such as energy & power, fast-developing economies in the region including China, India, and South Korea, and increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development.Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Insulation Market include Armacell International Holding GmbH, Rochling Group, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Lydall Inc., Johns Manville Inc., Imerys Minerals, Hertel, G+H Group, Dunmore Corporation, Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), and Amol Dicalite Limited. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 End-user Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Material Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)5.3 Polyamide5.4 BoPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)5.5 Wool5.5.1 Fiberglass5.5.2 Mineral Wool5.6 Plastic Foams5.6.1 Polyurethane (PU) & Polyisocynurate (PIR)5.6.2 Expanded & Extruded Polystyrene5.7 Other Insulation Material Types5.7.1 Straw5.7.2 Sheep's Wool5.7.3 Perlite5.7.4 Elastomer Foams5.7.5 Cellulose5.7.6 Aerogel5.7.7 Cellular Glass 6 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Form6.1 Introduction6.2 Bulk-Fill6.3 Foam6.4 Multi-Layer6.4.1 Film6.4.2 Foil 7 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Equipment7.1 Introduction7.2 Vaporizers7.3 Valves7.4 Tanks7.5 Pumps7.6 Pressure Container7.7 Other Equipments7.7.1 Tunnel Freezers7.7.2 Gauges7.7.3 Flanges7.7.4 Dewar Vessels 8 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Terminals8.3 Transport & Storage8.4 Pipe Systems8.5 Fuel Tanks8.6 Other Applications8.6.1 Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) & Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Ships8.6.2 Bunkering Tank Supports8.6.3 Rocket Fuel Handling 9 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Shipping9.3 Refrigeration9.4 Oil and Gas9.5 Metallurgical9.6 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)9.7 Energy & Power9.8 Electronics9.9 Chemicals9.10 Other End-users9.10.1 Transportation of Perishable Items9.10.2 Space Applications9.10.3 Healthcare9.10.4 Food & Beverage9.10.5 Biological9.10.6 Aerospace 10 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Fibrous10.3 Cellular10.4 Granular10.5 Flake10.6 Reflective 11 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Type11.1 Introduction11.2 Double Side Coated11.3 Single Side Coated 12 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Geography 13 Key Developments13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers13.3 New Product Launches13.4 Expansions13.5 Other Key Strategies 14 Company Profiling14.1 Armacell International Holding GmbH14.2 Rochling Group14.3 Pittsburgh Corning Corporation14.4 Lydall Inc.14.5 Johns Manville Inc.14.6 Imerys Minerals14.7 Hertel14.8 G+H Group14.9 Dunmore Corporation14.10 Cabot Corporation14.11 BASF SE14.12 Aspen Aerogels14.13 Isover (Saint Gobain)14.14 Amol Dicalite LimitedFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foelb9

