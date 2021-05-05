Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market (2021 To 2025) - Featuring Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF And Dow

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global crop protection chemicals market with a description of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market in terms of value, and market share by segments. An analysis of segments with their actual and forecasted value is also provided.

The report includes a detailed regional analysis of the Indian crop protection chemicals market. The analysis includes the market in terms of value, volume, exports and market share by segments. A brief analysis of the Brazil crop protection chemicals market is also included.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall crop protection chemicals market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global crop protection chemicals market is highly concentrated. The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF Group, and Dow Inc. whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, the business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agrochemical are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers with an economical way of improving the production as well as the quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides.

The global crop protection chemicals market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e. 2021 to 2025, particularly due to the increasing demand for food as a result of the rising global population. The global crop protection chemicals market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing disposable income in emerging economies, the shrinking area under cultivation, production of a wide variety of crops etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are stringent regulatory framework, the harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However, trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in the agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Crop Protection: An Overview2.1.1 Definition: Crop Protection2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC): An Overview2.2.1 Crop Protection Chemical Types2.2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals: Advantages and Disadvantage

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis3.1.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value3.1.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Segments (herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other crop protection chemicals)3.1.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Country ( India, Brazil and ROW)3.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 Global Herbicides Market by Value3.2.2 Global Fungicides Market by Value3.2.3 Global Insecticides Market by Value3.2.4 Global Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Value

4. Regional/Country Analysis4.1 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis4.1.1 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value4.1.2 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Volume4.1.3 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Exports4.1.4 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Value by Segments4.1.5 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Volume by Segments4.1.6 India Insecticides Market by Volume4.1.7 India Fungicides Market by Volume4.1.8 India Herbicides Market by Volume4.2 Brazil Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis4.2.1 Brazil Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Global Population5.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies5.1.3 Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield5.1.4 Shrinking Area under Cultivation5.1.5 Production of Wide Variety of Crops5.1.6 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality5.2.3 Growing Popularity of pest-resistant Genetically Modified Crops5.2.4 Harmful Impact of Chemical Products5.2.5 High Research & Development Cost5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Bio-Pesticides5.3.2 High Investment in Agriculture Sector in Developing Regions5.3.3 Technological Advancements

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share by Players6.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenue by Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Bayer Group7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 Syngenta7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 BASF Group7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 Dow Inc.7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy

