Global CRO Market Research Report 2021-2028 - Intensive Research Collaborations Worldwide Amid COVID-19 Is Driving Growth

The global contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 88,835.19 million in 2028 from US$ 50,093.56 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the surge in R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities, and rise in the number of clinical trials. Moreover, increasing demand for specialized testing services is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the dearth of skilled professionals hinders the market growth.

Healthcare service providers have been focusing adapting to the challenging transformations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. European countries such as Italy and Spain have registered the maximum number of deaths due to COVID-19. Clinical research plays a crucial role in developing diagnostics and medicines to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through rapid and accurate clinical trials, as well as in collecting robust and reliable outcomes in a variety of settings on a large scale. Intensive global research collaborations among stakeholders and industries involving all countries are driving the market growth.Based on type, the contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into early phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and post-approval services. The early phase services segment further bifurcated into drug discovery services and preclinical services. The clinical research services segment is the largest shareholder in the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and medical devices companies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment holds a larger share in the market and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028. Key Topics Covered 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditures and Outsourcing Activities5.1.2 Rise in The Number of Clinical Trials5.2 Key Market challenges5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Biosimilars and Biologics Market5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Specialized Testing Services5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Market Consolidation5.5 Impact analysis 6. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Revenue Share, By Type (2021 and 2028)7.3 Early Phase Development Services7.4 Clinical Research Services7.5 Laboratory Services7.6 Post-Approval Services

8. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Revenue Share, By End User (2021 and 2028)8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies8.4 Medical Device Companies

9. Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market9.2 Europe: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market9.5 South and Central America: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market

10. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.4 Inorganic Developments

12. Company Profiles12.1 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.12.2 IQVIA Inc.12.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings12.4 Parexel International Corporation12.5 ICON PLC12.6 Novotech12.7 Syneos Health12.8 Medpace12.9 WuXi AppTec12.10 PPD Inc.

