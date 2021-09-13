Global COVID-19 Waste Management Market Report 2021: Key Challenges, Recent Trends & Developments, Industry Collaborations, And R&D

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recent Trends and Innovations Facilitating COVID-19 Waste Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recent Trends and Innovations Facilitating COVID-19 Waste Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on technologies advancements in COVID-19 Waste Management, overview and current trends along with the technology readiness status of respective technologies.

Further, key challenges, recent trend & developments, industry collaborations, and research and development (R&D) activities in the COVID-19 Waste Management sector are covered in the study.

Waste management technologies are amongst the most important tools we can deploy to reduce our impact on nature. Further, efficient and eco-friendly waste management solutions also enable a healthy environment by reducing the probability of contagion transmissions. During the pre-COVID period, efficient and effective waste collection and treatment/disposal infrastructure for healthcare waste were only present in developed nations and urban cities in developing economies.

Further, the trend of developing technology innovations focused at improving the waste management sector was witnessing a moderate growth. However, the COVID-19 outbreak led the entire waste management sector (especially in developing economies) into the abyss, biohazardous waste production skyrocketed and the waste collection infrastructure crumbled due to high waste production and restricted moment caused by sudden announcements of lockdowns.

Recently, the waste Industry participants and prominent research institutes have fast tracked the development of efficient waste management solutions; Technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots, internet of things, and on-site waste disinfection are thoroughly being explored for optimization of the waste management ecosystem.

The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help to drive the development of a resilient and cost effective biohazardous waste management ecosystem. The study discusses supportive regulatory frameworks evolving across the globe and prominent industry collaborations which are expected to play a significant role in facilitating the development of efficient COVID-19 waste management infrastructure.

The growth opportunities in COVID-19 Waste Management:

The need of the hour is a technology solution that provides modular and plug-and-play solutions, for on-site waste disinfection and/or treatment in a cost-effective manner.

Technology convergence of advanced sensors, utilizing ultrasonic imaging quality, and artificial intelligence-driven algorithms for developing a smart and dynamic waste collection infrastructure, enabling a waste collection ecosystem with a minimal cost per unit of waste collected per unit of distance of waste transported.

The collaborative ecosystem among the Industry participants and research universities should facilitate the process of developing technology solutions focused on solving the two hurdles of COVID-19 Waste Management: the minimum threat of virus transmission due to inefficient waste management and cost-effectiveness.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

COVID-19 waste management- overview and current technology trends

Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

Biohazardous waste production & disposal supply chain and associated trend developments

Technology analysis, applications landscape and future prospects

Technology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholders

Patent landscape of COVID19- waste management technologies

Growth opportunities in COVID19 waste management space

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? Factors Creating Pressure on Growth1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the COVID-19 Waste Management Industry1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings2.1 Research Context2.2 Research Scope-Key Questions the Research Will Answer2.3 Research Methodology2.4 Key Findings in COVID-19 Waste Management

3.0 COVID-19 Waste Management-Growth Environment Overview3.1 The Highly Contagious Nature of the COVID-19 Virus Mandates Efficient Waste Management Protocols Adhering to Safety Guidelines3.2 Polypropylene, Cardboard, and Metallic Components Form a Significant Share of COVID-19 Waste3.3 Traditional Waste Management Protocols Ineligible for COVID-19 driven Biohazardous Waste Generation3.4 Efficient Waste Management via Technological Advancements and Digitization of COVID-19 Waste Supply Chain3.5 Growth Drivers for COVID-19 Waste Management Sector3.6 Growth Restraints for COVID-19 Waste Management Sector

4.0 Innovations Facilitating COVID-19 Waste Management4.1 Technologies Enabling Efficient COVID-19 Waste Management4.2 On-site Biohazardous Waste Management4.3 IoT-powered Garbage Bins with Load and Communication Modules4.4 AI-powered Waste-sorting Robot Technology4.5 Integrated Sterilizer and Shredder4.6 Sensor and Analytic Software4.7 Smart Sensors, RFID, and Collection-efficiency Analysis4.8 IoT-enabled Smart Waste Bin Management Systems

5.0 Regulatory Landscape and IP Analysis5.1 Regulatory Incentives and Collaborations Among Private Participants Driving Advancements in COVID-19 Waste Management5.2 The United States Leads R&D Activity in COVID-19 Waste Management Technologies

6.0 Growth Opportunities and Insights6.1 Growth Opportunity: On-site Waste Treatment for Streamlined Waste Management Operations, 20216.2 Growth Opportunity-Advanced Sensory Devices and Big Data Analytics Enabling Cost-effective and Efficient COVID-19 Waste Management, 20216.3 Growth Opportunity-Collaborations Among Industry Participants and Research Organizations are Expected to Pave the Way for Advancements In COVID-19 Waste Management, 20216.4 Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth of COVID-19 Waste Management

7.0 Key Industry Influencers7.1 Industry Interactions

8.0 Next Steps

