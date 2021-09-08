Global COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Market Report 2021-2023 - Increasing Product Approvals By Regulatory Agencies & Paradigm Shift Toward Point-of-Care Testing

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market 2021-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size is expected to reach USD 3,406.2 billion by 2023.

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. The rise in demand for rapid, efficient, saliva-based screening tests has positively impacted market growth.This is primarily due to the various advantages offered by saliva-based tests, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing. The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is one of the recent saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests in the market which is based on the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.As the number of people visiting public places is increasing and reaching pre-pandemic statistics in a few countries, there is a growing demand for rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 tests to mitigate viral transmission from asymptomatic people. This has enhanced the R&D for the development of simple yet effective saliva-based tests and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for several developers. COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Report Highlights

The market estimates represent a potential market size for the COVID-19 saliva screening test based on the assumptions that the end-use locations have a 60% population attendance or capacity (60% of pre-COVID attendance) and the testing rate using test device is 100%

Saliva-based tests play a vital role in screening asymptomatic individuals thereby aiding in market revenue generation in the near future

The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is designed to accelerate rapid point-of-access testing of individuals

Owing to the pandemic, the economy across the various sectors is severely impacted.

However, with the reopening of various sectors and locations such as shopping malls and amusement parks, there is a growing need for screening individuals to curb viral transmission

In the U.S., more than 40 amusement parks have prepared to reopen by the spring of 2021, thus increasing the demand for rapid tests

Thus, there is a high growth potential for the market with the increase in usage of the medical test at various locations to screen individuals

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicine Agency (EMA) have supported these products by providing EUA and product approvals

In April 2021 , Vatic Health received the CE mark for its on-the-spot' saliva antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has also completed the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration in the U.K.

, Vatic Health received the CE mark for its on-the-spot' saliva antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has also completed the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration in the U.K. North America dominated the market owing to the high penetration and adoption of saliva-based screening tests in the region

dominated the market owing to the high penetration and adoption of saliva-based screening tests in the region The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation due to the emergence of new small and mid-sized companies engaged in the development of such tests

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Industry Outlook3.1 Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing: Opportunity Analysis3.1.1 Competitive products analysis3.1.1.1 Competitive analysis- COVID-19 POC testing3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market driver analysis3.2.1.1 Advantages of using saliva as a diagnostic specimen3.2.1.2 Increasing product approvals by regulatory agencies3.2.1.3 Paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing3.2.2 Market restraint analysis3.2.2.1 High penetration of swab-based testing methods3.2.2.2 Limitations related to the methodological approach3.2.3 Market opportunity analysis3.2.3.1 Safe, quick, and economical nature of saliva-based COVID-19 tests3.2.4 Market challenge analysis3.2.4.1 Challenges pertaining to COVID-19 testing in healthcare settings3.3 Comparative Analysis3.3.1 Saliva testing versus swab-based RT-PCR testing3.3.1.1 Global swab-based COVID-19 Diagnostics market, 2020 - 2027 (USD Million)3.3.2 Saliva testing versus other antigen testing3.4 Competitive Analysis3.4.1 Major deals &strategic alliances analysis3.4.1.1 Technology collaboration & licensing partnership3.4.1.2 Distribution partnership3.4.2 Strategy framework3.4.3 Company participant categorization3.4.4 Product approval/EUA authorizations& launch timeline Chapter 4 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis (U.S. & Canada)4.1 Travel Stations4.1.1 Airports4.1.2 Cruise4.1.3 Port4.1.4 Train stations4.1.5 Border crossing4.2 Sports Arenas4.3 Concert Halls4.4 Shopping Malls and Centers4.5 Amusement Parks4.6 Corporate Campus Environment4.7 Universities and Colleges4.8 Factories4.8.1 Food processing plants4.8.2 Meat packing plants4.8.3 Pharmaceutical plants4.8.4 Mining4.8.5 Retail working warehouses Chapter 5 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis (Other Regions)5.1 Travel Stations5.2 Sport Arenas5.3 Entertainment Venues5.4 Corporate Environments5.5 Universities & Colleges5.6 Factories Chapter 6 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Market: Technology Movement Analysis6.2 Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing6.2.1 Overview6.2.2 Key strategic initiatives6.3 RT-PCR6.3.1 Technical viewpoint6.3.2 Future potential6.3.3 Commercial viewpoint6.4 CRISPR-Cas96.4.1 Technical viewpoint6.4.2 Future potential6.4.3 Commercial viewpoint Chapter 7 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Mode Movement Analysis7.2 Centralized Testing (Labs, Hospitals, Clinics)7.3 Decentralized Testing (Mobile Testing, At-home Testing, Others) Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis8.1 COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20238.2 North America8.2.1 U.S.8.2.2 Canada8.3 Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.5 Rest of the World Chapter 9 Company Profiles9.1 Company overview9.2 Financial performance9.3 Product benchmarking9.4 Strategic initiatives

ARUP Laboratories.

Vatic Health

MOgene

Psomagen, INC.

DXTERITY Diagnostics, INC.

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

Fluidigm Corporation

Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC

Gravity Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Quidel Corporation

ABBOTT

