Global COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Medical Device Pipeline Market Assessment 2020-2021 Featuring Over 120 Companies
DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.COVID 19 EIA/ELISA are the most widely used assays having high sensitivity and specificity. They are used to detect the recombinant protein and peptide antigens in the samples. ELISA's are specifically designed to screen large number of samples at a time. Scope
- Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents 2. Introduction
3 Products under Development
- Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
- Pipeline Products by Territory
- Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
- Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
- Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Pipeline Products under Development by Companies & Stage of Development
5 Companies and Product Overview
- 20/20 GeneSystems Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Absology Co Ltd
- Abwiz Bio Inc
- Achira Labs Pvt Ltd
- ADiTx Therapeutics Inc
- ADMA Biologics Inc
- AegirBio AB
- Aegis Sciences Corp
- AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
- ALPCO Diagnostics
- Anhui Deep Blue Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Ansh Labs LLC
- Arrayit Corporation
- ARUP Laboratories
- Avacta Group Plc
- Axim Biotechnologies Inc
- Axium BioResearch Inc
- Babson Diagnostics Inc
- Base10 Genetics Inc
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Beijing Shengkun Kangru Medical Equipment Co Ltd
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Bio Techne Corp
- Biohit Healthcare Ltd
- BioIQ Inc
- Biolinker Synthetic Biology Ltd
- Biomerica Inc
- Bloom Diagnostics AG
- BreviTest Technologies LLC
- Calviri Inc
- CareHealth America Corp
- Cellmid Ltd
- Clinomics Inc
- Core Technology Co Ltd
- DiabetOmics Inc
- DiaCarta Inc
- Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc
- DIALAB GmbH
- DiaSorin Inc
- DLS Research and Ventures
- DRG International Inc
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Empower Clinics Inc
- Enable Biosciences Inc
- Enzo Biochem Inc
- Epigentek Group Inc
- Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
- Erba Mannheim
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Euroimmun AG
- Excelsior Bio-Systems Inc
- Ezra AI Inc
- Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc
- Gauss Surgical Inc
- General Biologicals Corp
- Genspeed Biotech Gmbh
- Hecin Scientific Inc
- Icosagen AS
- IDvet
- Immunodiagnostics Ltd
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Interpace Biosciences Inc
- Kantaro Biosciences LLC
- Kephera Diagnostics LLC
- KRISHGEN BioSystems
- Lansion Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Leadgene Biomedical Inc
- Leinco Technologies Inc
- Lumos Diagnostics Inc
- Maxim Biomedical Inc
- Module Innovations Pvt Ltd
- Mologic Ltd
- Monarch Global Health LLC
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc
- Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co Ltd
- Neurix SA
- Nirmidas Biotech Inc
- Northwestern University
- NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH
- Novo Nordisk AS
- OraSure Technologies Inc
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc
- Oy Medix Biochemica Ab
- Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Phadia AB
- Pinnacle BioLabs
- Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Premier Medical Corporation
- ProGnosis Biotech SA
- Promega Corp
- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
- Qiagen NV
- Qlife Holding AB
- Quanterix Corp
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Safetest Comercio de Diagnosticos Ltd
- Sciteck Diagnostics Inc
- Shenzhen Kingfocus Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Tisenc Medical Devices Co Ltd
- Shijiazhuang Hipro Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SQI Diagnostics Inc
- St Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera
- Stream Bio Ltd
- Syngene
- Sysmex Corp
- Taizhou ZECEN Biotech Co Ltd
- The Binding Site Inc
- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- University of Melbourne
- VidaCheck LLC
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Vyriad Inc
- West Virginia University School of Medicine
- Zalgen Labs LLC
- Zandcell AB
- ZEUS Scientific Inc
6 Recent Developments
- Oct 07, 2020: For COVID-19 detection and epidemiology, xMAP technology offers unique advantages
- May 28, 2020: GeneTex releases high-affinity recombinant monoclonal antibodies to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 research
- Apr 15, 2020: Todos Medical achieves medical importer status with US FDA
- Mar 24, 2020: Helping expand COVID-19 antibody testing capacity
7 Appendix
