Global COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Medical Device Pipeline Market Assessment 2020-2021 Featuring Over 120 Companies

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.COVID 19 EIA/ELISA are the most widely used assays having high sensitivity and specificity. They are used to detect the recombinant protein and peptide antigens in the samples. ELISA's are specifically designed to screen large number of samples at a time. Scope

Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents 2. Introduction

3 Products under Development

Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

Pipeline Products by Territory

Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Pipeline Products under Development by Companies & Stage of Development

5 Companies and Product Overview

20/20 GeneSystems Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Absology Co Ltd

Abwiz Bio Inc

Achira Labs Pvt Ltd

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc

ADMA Biologics Inc

AegirBio AB

Aegis Sciences Corp

AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG

ALPCO Diagnostics

Anhui Deep Blue Medical Technology Co Ltd

Ansh Labs LLC

Arrayit Corporation

ARUP Laboratories

Avacta Group Plc

Axim Biotechnologies Inc

Axium BioResearch Inc

Babson Diagnostics Inc

Base10 Genetics Inc

Beckman Coulter Inc

Beijing Shengkun Kangru Medical Equipment Co Ltd

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Bio Techne Corp

Biohit Healthcare Ltd

BioIQ Inc

Biolinker Synthetic Biology Ltd

Biomerica Inc

Bloom Diagnostics AG

BreviTest Technologies LLC

Calviri Inc

CareHealth America Corp

Cellmid Ltd

Clinomics Inc

Core Technology Co Ltd

DiabetOmics Inc

DiaCarta Inc

Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc

DIALAB GmbH

DiaSorin Inc

DLS Research and Ventures

DRG International Inc

EDP Biotech Corporation

Empower Clinics Inc

Enable Biosciences Inc

Enzo Biochem Inc

Epigentek Group Inc

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Erba Mannheim

Eurofins Scientific SE

Euroimmun AG

Excelsior Bio-Systems Inc

Ezra AI Inc

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc

Gauss Surgical Inc

General Biologicals Corp

Genspeed Biotech Gmbh

Hecin Scientific Inc

Icosagen AS

IDvet

Immunodiagnostics Ltd

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Interpace Biosciences Inc

Kantaro Biosciences LLC

Kephera Diagnostics LLC

KRISHGEN BioSystems

Lansion Biotechnology Co Ltd

Leadgene Biomedical Inc

Leinco Technologies Inc

Lumos Diagnostics Inc

Maxim Biomedical Inc

Module Innovations Pvt Ltd

Mologic Ltd

Monarch Global Health LLC

Monopar Therapeutics Inc

Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co Ltd

Neurix SA

Nirmidas Biotech Inc

Northwestern University

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

Novo Nordisk AS

OraSure Technologies Inc

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc

Oy Medix Biochemica Ab

Pepex Biomedical, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc

Phadia AB

Pinnacle BioLabs

Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd

Premier Medical Corporation

ProGnosis Biotech SA

Promega Corp

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

Qiagen NV

Qlife Holding AB

Quanterix Corp

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Safetest Comercio de Diagnosticos Ltd

Sciteck Diagnostics Inc

Shenzhen Kingfocus Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd

Shenzhen Tisenc Medical Devices Co Ltd

Shijiazhuang Hipro Biotechnology Co Ltd

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

SQI Diagnostics Inc

St Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera

Stream Bio Ltd

Syngene

Sysmex Corp

Taizhou ZECEN Biotech Co Ltd

The Binding Site Inc

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc

Trinity Biotech Plc

University of Melbourne

VidaCheck LLC

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vyriad Inc

West Virginia University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Zalgen Labs LLC

Zandcell AB

ZEUS Scientific Inc

6 Recent Developments

Oct 07, 2020 : For COVID-19 detection and epidemiology, xMAP technology offers unique advantages

: For COVID-19 detection and epidemiology, xMAP technology offers unique advantages May 28, 2020 : GeneTex releases high-affinity recombinant monoclonal antibodies to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 research

: GeneTex releases high-affinity recombinant monoclonal antibodies to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 research Apr 15, 2020 : Todos Medical achieves medical importer status with US FDA

: Todos Medical achieves medical importer status with US FDA Mar 24, 2020 : Helping expand COVID-19 antibody testing capacity

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcf03f

