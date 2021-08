Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Demand Outlook Report 2021: Can The Industry Step Up? Explore The Demand Outlook, Based On What Countries Have Done In Q1, Q2 And Q3

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Global Diagnostic Demand Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Global Diagnostic Demand Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Can diagnostics stop an epidemic? Rapid diagnostics are key to epidemic management, but the demand is staggering. Will it stagger the diagnostics industry?

This report looks at the assay volume demands by country looking out 5 quarters to the end of 2021. The publisher looks at 3 scenarios for pandemic progression and explore diagnostics demand in each scenario. A breakout of Molecular and Serology is also included.

The forecasts are based on the WHO Health Security Index with specific assumptions about the effectiveness of distancing measures and the impact of health system overload on different countries. These create varying timelines of demand.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis

COVID-19. Guidance for Executives

COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What are Pandemics? 1.2 The Role of Zoonosis 1.3 Market Definition 1.3.1 Assay Volumes. 1.3.2 Healthcare Systems Demand 1.3.3 Molecular & Serology 1.4 Methodology 1.4.1 Authors 1.4.2 Sources 1.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics

2. The Pandemic Overview2.1 What is a Virus? 2.1.1 Is a Virus Alive? 2.1.2 Viral Structure 2.1.3 The Viral Genome 2.1.4 Viral Mutation 2.2 The Coronavirus 2.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) 2.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) 2.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus. 2.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms 2.2.3.2 Transmission 2.2.3.3 Diagnosis 2.2.3.4 Prevention 2.2.3.5 Management 2.2.3.6 Prognosis 2.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting 2.3 Pandemic Diagnostics 2.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread 2.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based 2.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay 2.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues 2.3.5 Saliva Direct Test 2.3.5.1 Research Abstract 2.3.5.2 FDA Statement on Saliva Direct Test 2.3.5.3 Impact of Saliva Direct on Forecasts and Cannibalization

3. Infection/Hospitalization Projections by Country by Quarter. All Case Scenarios3.1 Scenarios Overview 3.1.1 WHO Global Health Security Index 3.1.2 Pandemic Progression Outlook Methodology 3.2 Scenario 1. Best Case 3.3 Scenario 2. Expected Case 3.4 Scenario 3. Worst Case

5. Healthcare Systems Dx Demand Outlook5.1 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Best Case5.2 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Expected Case5.3 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Worst Case

6. Molecular/Serology Dx Demand Outlook6.1 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Best Case6.2 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Expected Case6.3 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Worst Case

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq2tb7

