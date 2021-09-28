Global Country And Political Risk Service: Over 80 Different Variables, Including More Than 50 Risk Ratings And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CountryData Online (CDO)" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CountryData Online (CDO)" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CountryData Online (CDO) is the only source that combines current and historical risk ratings for both the Political Risk Services and International Country Risk Guide rating systems. Political, economic, financial, and social risk data are offered for 140 countries dating to 1984 in most cases.

Comprising over 2 million individual data points (with 100,000 data points added annually) - which have been especially useful to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning programs and applications.

CDO provides over 80 different variables, including more than 50 risk ratings and forecasts for most countries. From up-to-date economic data to risk ratings unavailable anywhere else, CountryData Online has it all.

CDO allows the user to select only the data they need, but can also produce cross-country reports with thousands of data points. View data online, or download the data in Excel or comma-delimited files to import into spreadsheets or charts.

There is simply no other geopolitical risk series as profound and far-reaching as CDO, globally! While CDO is client selective, in that only the data needed can be purchased, the data series has the depth to produce cross-country and regional comparisons - especially useful in the context of scholarly literature across a range of academic disciplines.

Target Audience Includes:

Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.

Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

