Global Cough Syrup Market (2020 To 2027) - By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough Syrup Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough Syrup Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Cough is one of the most common symptoms for which patients seek medical attention from primary care physicians and pulmonologists. Cough is an important defensive reflex that enhances the clearance of secretions and particles from the airways and protects the lower airways from foreign materials. Therapeutic suppression of cough may be either disease-specific or symptom related. The potential benefits of an early treatment of cough could include the prevention of the vicious cycle of cough.

The growth of the global cough syrup market is majorly driven by rise in respiratory disorders. In addition, increase in geriatric population and immense air pollution further drive the growth of the market. However, misuse of cough syrup and stringent regulatory framework hinder the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The cough syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into expectorants, cough suppressants/antitussives, and combination medications. On the basis of age group, the cough syrup market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global cough syrup market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global cough syrup market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models1.4.4. Primary Research Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Player Positioning, 20193.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Respiratory Disease3.4.1.2. Advancements in Cough Syrup Product3.4.1.3. Rise in Elderly Population3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Cough Syrup Abuse3.4.2.2. Stringent Rules and Regulation in the Developed Countries3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Emerging Market3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis for Cough Syrup Market Chapter 4: Cough Syrup Market, by Product Type Chapter 5: Cough Syrup Market, by Age Group Chapter 6: Cough Syrup Market, by Distribution Channel Chapter 7: Cough Syrup Market, by Region Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Abbott Laboratories8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Operating Business Segments8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Business Performance8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Operating Business Segments8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Operating Business Segments8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Business Performance8.4. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Operating Business Segments8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.4.5. Business Performance8.5. Merck KGaA8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Operating Business Segments8.5.4. Product Portfolio8.5.5. Business Performance8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Novartis International Ag8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Operating Business Segments8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Business Performance8.7. Pfizer Inc.8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Operating Business Segments8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.7.5. Business Performance8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Procter & Gamble8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Operating Business Segments8.8.4. Product Portfolio8.8.5. Business Performance8.9. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Operating Business Segments8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. Business Performance8.10. Sanofi8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Operating Business Segments8.10.4. Product Portfolio8.10.5. Business Performance8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eswjct

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cough-syrup-market-2020-to-2027---by-product-type-age-group-distribution-channel-and-region-301297897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets