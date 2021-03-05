Global Cotton Market Report 2021-2027: $46.56 Billion Industry - Consumption, Production, Export, Imports

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cotton Market & Volume by Consumption, Production, Export, Import Countries, Companies, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the year 2020, Worldwide Cotton Market was US$ 38.54 Billion. Global Cotton Market is expected to reach US$ 46.56 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2020 to 2027.

Cotton has played a chief part in industrial evolution beginning in the eighteenth century. It also plays an important role in the textile industry. It is a labour-intensive cash crop mass-produced across the globe. Cotton majorly supports the global textile mills market and the global apparel manufacturing market. Cotton is also a very political crop since its importance is in the world exchange of many evolving countries. Cotton grows in nearly all tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Being fairly salt- and drought-tolerant makes cotton an appealing crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. Cotton has many other uses, across many different industries like in Woven Fabrics, Clothing, Bed Sheets and Towels, Home decor, Cottonseed Oil, Pharmaceuticals, etc. India, China, Pakistan and United States are major producers of cotton worldwide. United States exports most of its cotton produce as it has less developed textile industry. Asian countries dominate the cotton production as well as they are also one of the biggest consumers of cotton. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers worldwide, accounting for one of the highest global consumption. In recent years both countries Vietnam and Uzbekistan have also emerged as a major consumer of cotton.Since many years, China and India have been the core markets for cotton consumption. In India, the supremacy of the textile sector exists, as it consumes most of the country's cotton. Similarly, considerable cotton exporters are the United States, Brazil and India. The core importers are China, Bangladesh and Vietnam. The Cotton Market's significant players are Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group

Report Scope Cotton Consumption - Market & Volume breakup from 8 Country

China

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Turkey

Vietnam

Uzbekistan

Other

Cotton Producing Country - Volume breakup from 8 Country

India

China

United States

Brazil

Pakistan

Uzbekistan

Turkey

Other

Cotton Exporting Country - Volume breakup from 8 Country

United States

Brazil

India

Australia

Benin

Greece

Cote d'Ivoire

Other

Cotton Importing Country - Volume breakup from 8 Country

China

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Turkey

Pakistan

Indonesia

India

Other

All companies has been covered with 2 Viewpoints

Overview

Revenues

Company Analysis

Unifi Inc

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Gokak Mills

Vardhman Group

Damodar Group

Banswara Syntex Limited

Shri Vallabh Pittie Group

Oswal Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxts2q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cotton-market-report-2021-2027-46-56-billion-industry---consumption-production-export-imports-301241610.html

SOURCE Research and Markets