Global Cosmetic Pigments Market (2021 To 2026) - Growing Demand For New, Differentiated And Premium Products Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of cosmetic pigments is estimated at USD 645 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 960 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The increasing demand for cosmetic products primarily triggers the growth of the global cosmetic pigments market. Cosmetic pigments are used in manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products for color enhancement. The restraining factor in the market is the stringent regulatory framework. Different regulations govern the use of various ingredients that are used while manufacturing cosmetic products, which hampers the growth of the cosmetic pigment market.

The special effect pigments segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Special effect pigments are expected to register the fastest growth, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand for special effect pigments in cosmetic products such as lip products and eye shadows is expected to drive the market for this type of pigments during the forecast period. These pigments also help in enhancing skin tone. Special effect pigments provide cosmetics products with glow and texture improvement benefits.

Facial makeup is projected to be the fastest-growing application of cosmetic pigments during the forecast period.

Facial makeup is the largest application of cosmetic pigments. Facial makeup consists of products such as foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams, powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders. Foundations are skin-colored cosmetic products that are applied to the face for an even skin tone.

The coverage pigments in facial makeup products are titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and kaolin. These give a white color, which scatters light and enhances the skin's natural color. These ingredients have the added advantage of being UV-protectant. Thus, cosmetic pigments are used in facial makeup applications such as foundations, blushers, and powders, where titanium dioxide is used to add brighter colors.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth for cosmetic pigments, in terms of value and volume, owing to the rapid development of the color cosmetic & personal care industry in the region. The growth is attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing these pigments.

The Asia Pacific cosmetics & personal care industry provides access to cosmetic pigments manufacturers, owing to the factors, including low-cost manufacturing and the growing middle-class population in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The consumers in these countries are moving from basic to premium skin and hair care products and color cosmetics, thus, providing export opportunities to a wide range of cosmetics pigments manufacturers.

Less stringent regulations related to the use of cosmetic pigments while manufacturing color cosmetics also offer growth opportunities to the manufacturers in the region. There is a demand for cosmetics in this region, owing to the increasing disposable income, which allows the consumers to prefer high-quality color cosmetics along with basic beauty and personal care products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cosmetic Pigments Market4.2 Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Type4.3 Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Region4.4 Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Application and Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Pigments in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products5.2.1.2 Increasing Income and Changing Lifestyle5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for New, Differentiated, and Premium Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Use of Certain Pigments5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Consumer Interest in Environment-Friendly and Sustainably Produced Ingredients in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Maintaining Quality of Cosmetic Pigments for Mass Market Products5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetic Pigments Market5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Adjacent and Interconnected Markets

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetic Pigments Market6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Lives and Livelihood6.1.1 Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (Imf)6.2 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Regions6.3.1 Asia-Pacific6.3.2 North America6.3.3 Europe6.3.4 Middle East & Africa6.3.5 South America

7 Cosmetic Pigments, by Elemental Composition

8 Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Type

9 Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Application

10 Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles12.1 Sun Chemical12.2 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies12.3 Merck12.4 Eckart12.5 Sudarshan Chemical12.6 Kobo Products12.7 Clariant12.8 Geotech12.9 Venator12.10 Lanxess12.11 Other Key Players12.11.1 Koel Colours12.11.2 Li Pigments12.11.3 Chem India Pigments12.11.4 Yipin Pigments12.11.5 Nihon Koken Kogyo12.11.6 Ferro Corporation12.11.7 Dayglo Color12.11.8 Elemental Srl12.11.9 Kolortek 12.11.10 Sandream Impact 12.11.11 Vibfast Pigments 12.11.12 Neelikon 12.11.13 Miyoshi Kasei 12.11.14 Toyal 12.11.15 Kuncai Europe 12.11.16 Musclerox

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcpi91

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cosmetic-pigments-market-2021-to-2026---growing-demand-for-new-differentiated-and-premium-products-is-driving-growth-301319519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets