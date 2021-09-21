Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2021-2026: Trends & Developments, Opportunities, Supply Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies Of Key Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is the primary market driving factor. Other factors include growing interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable ingredients. Moreover, the increasing cosmetic market for specific ethnic groups and men, coupled with rising demand for anti-aging products, is expected to act as market growth opportunities in the period of forecast.

Market Highlights North America is expected to be the largest shareholder by region due to the high demand for cosmetic products in the region. In the United States, the cosmetic and personal care industry attains new heights with every passing year. On average, women in the country uses 12 personal care products every day, whereas men use six products. Further, in the United States, a 2019 survey of Clique's community found that 63% of women see skincare as an investment in their wellness. Moreover, the increased investment in research and development in the region is also driving the market growth.Emollients and moisturizers are expected to be the most prominent segment by type in the global cosmetic chemicals market due to their extensive presence in several products. They are used in several cosmetics and personal care products such as skin moisturizers, body lotions, face creams, and lipsticks.In the year 2019, the market was found to be fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ashland, and Clariant AG, among others.A move toward country-branded beauty has gained steam in recent years. The rising trend of "made in" stamp on cosmetics products allows brands to capitalize on their cultural associations. Globalization and renewed interest in travel and culture, has helped drive this influential beauty trend, such as K-beauty's growing trend.

Scope of the ReportThis report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by segmenting based on geography and type (Emollients & Moisturizers, Surfactants, Film Formers, Colorants & Pigments, Preservatives, Emulsifying & Thickening Agents, Additives, Aroma Chemicals & Blends, and Others).

The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies including their market shares and projects. Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Research Scope and Methodology2.1 Aim & Objective of the study2.2 Market Definition2.3 Study Information2.4 General Study Assumptions2.5 Research Phases 3. Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Dynamics3.3 Market Trends & Developments3.4 Market Opportunities3.5 Feedstock Analysis3.6 Regulatory Policies3.7 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact 4. Industry Analysis4.1 Supply Chain Analysis4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Competition in the Industry4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.2.5 Threat of substitute products 5. Market Segmentation & Forecast5.1 By Type5.1.1 Emollients & Moisturizers5.1.2 Surfactants5.1.3 Film Formers5.1.4 Colorants & Pigments5.1.5 Preservatives5.1.6 Emulsifying & Thickening Agents5.1.7 Additives5.1.8 Aroma Chemicals & Blends5.1.9 Others 6. Regional Market Analysis6.1 North America6.1.1 United States6.1.2 Canada6.1.3 Mexico6.2 Europe6.2.1 Germany6.2.2 United Kingdom6.2.3 Italy6.2.4 France6.2.5 Spain6.2.6 Rest of Europe6.3 Asia-Pacific6.3.1 China6.3.2 India6.3.3 Japan6.3.4 South Korea6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4 South America6.4.1 Brazil6.4.2 Argentina6.4.3 Rest of South America6.5 Middle East & Africa6.5.1 South Africa6.5.2 Saudi Arabia6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa 7. Key Company Profiles7.1 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.7.2 BASF SE7.3 Bayer AG7.4 Clariant AG7.5 Croda International plc7.6 Dow Inc.7.7 Eastman Chemical Company7.8 Emery Oleochemicals Group7.9 Evonik Industries AG7.10 Firmenich SA7.11 Givaudan7.12 J.M. Huber Corporation7.13 International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.7.14 Lanxess AG7.15 Lonza Group AG7.16 Nouryon *List of companies is not exhaustive 8. Competitive Landscape8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market 8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements8.3 Market Share Analysis8.4 Strategies of Key Players 9. Conclusions and Recommendations

