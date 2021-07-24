Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market In Industrial Machinery Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box-making machine market is poised to grow by USD 606.63 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.83% during the forecast period.
The report on the corrugated box-making machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the exponential growth in the e-commerce industry, the rise in automation, and the need to reduce outsourcing costs.
The corrugated box-making machine market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box-making machine market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The corrugated box making machine market covers the following areas:
Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Sizing Corrugated Box Making Machine Market ForecastCorrugated Box Making Machine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- Bobst Group SA
- EMBA Machinery AB
- Fosber Spa
- ISOWA Corp.
- KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Zemat Technology Group Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
