Global Corporate Wellness Market Report 2021: Wellness Programs, Health Risk Assessment, Smoking Cessation, Stress Management - Forecast To 2026
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Wellness: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market and analyses of global market trends, using 2020 as the base year and forecasting 2021 through 2026 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world ( South America and MEA).
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for corporate wellness
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of people and discussion on how to overcome from this situation
- Discussion on how work from home transition and feeling of isolation resulted in stress among the employees and highlights of the benefit one gets from virtual meetings with psychologists and health coaches
- Details of policies, programs, and benefits addressing multiple risk factors and conditions and information on guidelines of various countries for the corporate wellness programs
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast
- Company profiles of key players
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimate
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Background
- Introduction
- Importance of Corporate Wellness
- Wellness Programs
- Health Risk Assessment
- Smoking Cessation
- Stress Management
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Impact of COVID-19 on Corporate Wellness Industry
- COVID-19 Accelerates Workplace Wellness Trends, Drawing Focus to Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Corporate Wellness
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Health Risk Assessment
- Fitness and Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation Programs
- Health Screening Programs
- Stress Management Programs
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Aduro Inc.
- Compsych Corp.
- Truworth Wellness
- Virginpulse Inc.
- Vitality Group Inc.
