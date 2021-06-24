Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical Trials Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical Trials - Overview, Landscape, Trial using Vaccines vs.

The purpose of this report is to provide insight into the overall clinical trial landscape for COVID-19 clinical trials, trials using vaccines vs. therapeutics, and trials impacted by COVID-19. Scope

The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database.

The data included clinical trials that were captured in the database as of April 22, 2021 .

. The trials were analyzed and segmented by all COVID-19 trials, trials using vaccines, trials using therapeutics, and non-COVID-19 trials impacted due to the pandemic. Further analysis was conducted based on multinational vs. single country, clinical trial sites, status, primary endpoint status, terminated trials, phase, sponsor type, and upcoming milestone events.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Introduction

Analysis of COVID-19 Clinical Trials

COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Vaccines

COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials

Key Findings

Appendix

Key Tables

Top Countries with COVID-19 Key Stats

Key Figures

Impact of COVID-19

Top Countries in COVID-19 Key Stats

Landscape of Pipeline Candidates for COVID-19, by Phase

Landscape of Vaccines Candidates for COVID-19, by Phase

Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Start Date, by Month

Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Multinational vs. Single Country

Single Country COVID-19 Clinical Trials, By Region & Phase

Multinational Country COVID-19 Clinical Trials, By Region & Phase

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Sites, by Region

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Sites, by Country & State

Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status

Endpoint Status for Completed COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Top Reasons for Terminated Trials, by Phase

Top Reason for Terminated Trials, by Sponsor Type

COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Vaccine, by Month

Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status

Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Sponsor Type

Top Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials

Top Non-Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials

Pfizer/BioNTech's Tozinameran (Comirnaty), by Status & Phase

Moderna's mRNA-1273, by Status & Phase

Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-78436735, by Status & Phase

AstraZeneca's Covishield (Vaxzevria), by Status & Phase

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, by Status & Phase

CanSino Biologics' Convidecia, by Status & Phase

SinoVac Biotech's CoronaVac, by Status & Phase

Upcoming Filings and Regulatory Approvals for COVID-19 Vaccines

Clinical Trial Start Date to First Approval for Vaccines

COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials, by Month

Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Phase & Status

Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials, by Sponsor Type

Top Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials

Top Non-Industry Sponsors for COVID-19 Therapeutic Clinical Trials

Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir (Veklury), by Status & Phase

Fujifim Toyama Chemical's Favipiravir, by Status & Phase

Eli Lilly's Bamlanivimab, by Status & Phase

Regeneron's Casirivimab + Imdevimab, by Status & Phase

Eli Lilly's Baricitinib, by Status & Phase

CytoDyn's Leronlimab, by Status & Phase

Upcoming Filings and Regulatory Approvals for Therapeutic COVID-19 Drugs

Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID-19

Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Reason

Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Therapy Area

Disrupted Clinical Trials Activities

Disrupted Clinical Trials, by Top Sponsors

Resumed Clinical Trials, by Top Five Therapy Areas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gof7hi

