Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market To 2025 By Type Of Test, User, Full Test Time, End-User, Company And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology), by User (Single v/s Multiple), by Full Test Time (Less Than 60 Minutes, 1 Hour - 12 Hours, 13 Hours - 24 Hours, More Than 1 Day), by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2015-2025The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is driven by surging incidences of this disease across different parts of the globe. The market is segmented based on type of test, user, full test time, end-user, company and region. Based on type of test, the market can be bifurcated into molecular and serological tests. The molecular type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. In this testing procedure, a sample from the back of the throat is taken and sent for testing. The sample undergoes a PCR test to find out the presence of virus genetic material. The PCR confirms the diagnosis of COVID-19 if it finds two genes of SARS-COV-2 virus. Europe and North America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the regions. Major players operating in the coronavirus diagnostics market include

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)4.2. Product Awareness4.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis4.4. Pricing Analysis4.5. Unmet Needs/Challenges 5. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology)5.2.2. By User (Single v/s Multiple)5.2.3. By Full Test Time (Less Than 60 Minutes, 1 Hours to 12 Hours, 13 Hours-24 Hours, More Than 1 Days)5.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others)5.2.5. By Company (2020)5.2.6. By Region5.3. Product Market Map 6. Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type of Test6.2.2. By User6.2.3. By End User6.2.4. By Country6.3. Europe: Country Analysis6.3.1. Russia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.3.2. Italy Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.3.3. Spain Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.3.4. Germany Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.3.5. France Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook6.3.6. United Kingdom Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook 7. North America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Type of Test7.2.2. By User7.2.3. By End User7.2.4. By Country7.3. North America: Country Analysis7.3.1. United States Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook7.3.2. Canada Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook7.3.3. Mexico Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook 8. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Type of Test8.2.2. By User8.2.3. By End User8.2.4. By Country8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis8.3.1. China Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.2. South Korea Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.3. Australia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.4. India Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.5. Japan Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.6. Thailand Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook8.3.7. Singapore Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook 9. Middle East and Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Type of Test9.2.2. By User9.2.3. By End User9.2.4. By Country9.3. MEA: Country Analysis9.3.1. Iran Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook9.3.2. UAE Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook9.3.3. Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook9.3.4. South Africa Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook 10. South America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Type of Test10.2.2. By User10.2.3. By End User10.2.4. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Outlook 11. Market Dynamics11.1. Drivers11.2. Challenges 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Competitive Landscape 14. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iym4hd

