Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: Europe And Asia-Pacific Are Expected To Dominate The Market

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology), By User (Multiple v/s Single), By Full Test Time (1 Hour - 12 Hours, Less Than 60 Minutes, 13 Hours - 24 Hours, More Than 1 Day), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market was valued at USD73,538.02 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD15579.56 million by 2026.

The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is driven by surging incidences of this disease across different parts of the globe. The market is segmented based on type of test, user, full test time, end-user, company and region. Based on type of test, the market can be bifurcated into molecular and serological tests.

The molecular type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. In this testing procedure, a sample from the back of the throat is taken and sent for testing. The sample undergoes a PCR test to find out the presence of virus genetic material. The PCR confirms the diagnosis of COVID-19 if it finds two genes of SARS-COV-2 virus. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the regions.

Major players operating in the coronavirus diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux SA, GSK Biologicals SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Seegene Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others

