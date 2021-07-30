Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca Are Leading The Race And Is Currently Administered To Entire Population

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type (SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV), By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast &...

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type (SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV), By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate in value terms to reach USD 91325.46 million by the end of 2021.

The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans. The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe. This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby increased sales of coronavirus vaccine through 2026.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth. According to WHO, there are more than 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations.Currently, mRNA-based vaccine named Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273), adenovirus-based vaccine named COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (AZD1222) also known as Covishield in India and Sputnik V which constitutes recombinant adenovirus vaccine which is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Russia are being used for vaccination among adults.

The vaccine developed by Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC are leading the race and is currently administered to entire population. T-COVIDTM, AdCOVID and COVI-VAC are intranasal COVID-19 vaccines which are under pre-clinical and phase 1 trials.The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end-user, company, and region. Based on infection type, the market can be categorized into SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The SARS-CoV-2 segment is expected to dominate the market since this infection or virus is the primary cause of the pandemic.Regionally, the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall coronavirus vaccine market.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Major players include

Moderna, Inc

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson SA

Sinopharm Group Company Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

Bharat Biotech International Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novavax, Inc

Airway Therapeutics, Inc

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

CanSino Biologics Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Eubiologics Co Ltd

United Biomedical Inc

Merck & Co, Inc

CureVac NV

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type:

SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV

MERS-CoV

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:

Virus Vaccine

Viral Vector Vaccine

Nucleic Acid Vaccine

Protein Based Vaccine

Others

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type:

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivariant Vaccine

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Oral

Intranasal

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Hong Kong

Australia

Thailand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

South Africa

