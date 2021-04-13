Global Corneal Topographers Market (2020 To 2025) - By Product, Application, Technology, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corneal Topographers Market (2020-2025) by Product, Application, Technology, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corneal topographers market is estimated to be USD 665.07 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 873.35 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Market DynamicsKey factors, such as the rising number of ocular diseases along with the high demand for the correction of laser refractive procedures is contributing significantly to the growth of the corneal topographer market. Also, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and the use of corneal topography in monitoring postoperative corneal recoveries has aided the market growth further. However, factors such as the high cost of corneal topography devices, and lack of awareness about the usage of these devices may hamper the market in the forecasted period. Similarly, complications and post-surgery errors arising out of Lasik surgeries are likely to deter the growth of the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Corneal Topographers Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, Technology, End-User, and Geography.By Product, the market is classified as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Placido, scheimpflug, ray tracing, and LED triangulation. Amongst all, the Placido segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the market for corneal topographers during the forecast period.By Application, the market is classified as corneal disorder diagnosis, cataract surgery evaluation, refractive surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, and others. Amongst all, the refractive surgery evaluation is estimated to account for the dominant share during the forecasted period.By Technology, the market is classified as scanning slit technology and reflection-based technology. Amongst the two, the reflection-based technology holds the highest market share.By End User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share. By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Topcon Healthcare has launched the new Aladdin-M Instrument. The tool is equipped with corneal topography, pupillometry, and optical biometry for measuring corneal curvature, pupil dynamics, and axial length merics. - 28th August 20202. Nidek Co. Ltd. has launched a B-scan Denoising Software, retinal imaging offering for the NIDEK OCT series. This software can help convert a B-scan retinal OCT image to a high definition image by a denoising technique through deep learning.- 21st December 2020 Company Profiles Some of the companies covered in this report are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., and Oculus Optikgerate GmbH etc Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Rising number of ocular diseases4.2.1.2 High demand for the correction of laser refractive error procedures4.2.1.3 Growing demand for non-invasive procedures4.2.1.4 High adoption of corneal topography in monitoring postoperative corneal recovery 4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High cost4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled Ophthalmologists in Emerging Nations 4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Increasing awareness about corneal surface disorders4.2.3.2 Advancements in novel technologies 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Presence of non-standardized algorithms between various brands of corneal topographers4.2.4.2 Complications and post-surgery errors observed with LASIK treatments4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, by Product6.1 Introduction 6.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)6.3 Placido6.4 Scheimpflug6.5 Ray Tracing 6.6 LED Triangulation 7 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Cataract surgery evaluation7.3 Corneal disorder diagnosis7.4 Refractive surgery evaluation7.5 Contact lens fitting 7.6 Post-penetrating Keratoplasty 7.7 Post-refractive Surgery 7.8 Keratoconus 7.9 Others 8 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Scanning Slit Technology8.3 Reflection Based Technology 9 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By End User9.1 Introduction 9.2 Hospitals 9.3 Ophthalmic clinics 9.4 Ambulatory surgical centers 9.5 Others 10 Global Corneal Topographers Market Analysis, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Spain10.4.6 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Indonesia10.5.5 Malaysia10.5.6 South Korea10.5.7 Australia10.5.8 Russia10.5.9 Rest of APAC10.6 Rest of the World10.6.1 Qatar10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 United Arab Emirates10.6.5 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments & Funding 12 Company Profiles12.1 Carl Zeiss AG 12.2 Oculus Optikgerate GmbH 12.3 Cassini Technologies 12.4 Nidek Co., Ltd. 12.5 Tomey Corporation (Menicon Co) 12.6 EyeSys Vision 12.7 Tracey Technologies 12.8 Topcon Corporation 12.9 Optikon 2000 SpA (PhysIOL)12.10 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.12.11 Essilor International SA,12.12 SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH (Ardian)12.13 Ziemer Group AG 12.14 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH 12.15 Agfa Healthcare 12.16 Imalux Corporation 12.17 Novacam Technologies Inc 12.18 Optos Plc (Nikon)12.19 Aeon Imaging12.20 Medmont International Pty Ltd12.21 Luneau Technology Group12.22 Alcon plc.12.23 Abbott Laboratories12.24 Allergan, Inc (AbbVie Inc)12.25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.12.26 STAAR Surgical Company 13 Appendix13.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgivkh

