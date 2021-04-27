Global Corn Oil Markets Report 2021: Market Reached A Value Of US$ 4.9 Billion In 2020 - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corn oil market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global corn oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Corn oil is a form of vegetable oil which is extracted from corn germ. It is available in both edible and non-edible forms. Corn oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and has low content of saturated fats. Hence, it is considered to be a healthy alternative of other edible oil counterparts available in the market.

The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with rising health awareness among consumers has significantly contributed in driving the demand for corn oil globally. Moreover, the use of corn oil in the production of biofuel and various other industrial products such as soaps, paints, textiles, pharmaceuticals, poultry, pesticides etc. have further augmented the growth of the market.Rising health awareness among consumers has resulted into increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price.

Moreover, as a result of rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources, and the governments focusing on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel has been continuously increasing. Though soybean oil is currently being used as the major feedstock in biofuel production, the usage of corn oil in the same has also witnessed substantial growth in recent years.

This trend is expected to further aid the growth of the corn oil market globally. Additionally, apart from food and biodiesel applications, corn oil also has a wide array of other industrial applications such as soaps, paints, pesticides, textiles etc.

With increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries are also expected to witness substantial growth, creating a positive impact on the demand of corn oil. Key Findings

North America currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market.

currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market. Food applications currently represent the largest application segment.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets currently enjoy the leading position in the global corn oil market.

Competitive Landscape

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

ACH Food Companies

Cargill

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC)

Elburg Global

ConAgra

Savola Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global corn oil market?2. What was the global corn oil market size in 2020?3. What will be the corn oil market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?4. What are the global corn oil market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global corn oil market?6. What is the global corn oil market breakup by product type?7. What is the global corn oil market breakup by application?8. What is the global corn oil market breakup by distribution channel?9. What are the major regions in the global corn oil market?10. Who are the leading corn oil manufacturers? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Corn Oil Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends 5.2.2 Value Trends 5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Region 5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.6 Market Breakup by Application 5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Price Analysis5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors 6 Market Breakup by Region 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Edible7.2 Non-Edible 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Food8.2 Biofuel8.3 Industrial8.4 Others 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.2 Convenience Stores9.3 Departmental Stores9.4 Others 10 Imports and Exports10.1 Imports by Major Countries 10.2 Exports by Major Countries 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure 11.2 Key Players 12 Corn Oil Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview 12.2 Detailed Process Flow 12.3 Various Unit Operations Involved 12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures 13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures 13.3 Plant Machinery 13.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures 13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures 13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures 13.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures 13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures 13.9 Other Capital Investments 14 Loans and Financial Assistance 15 Project Economics15.1 Capital Cost of the Project 15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters 15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain 15.4 Income Projections 15.5 Expenditure Projections 15.6 Taxation and Depreciation 15.7 Financial Analysis 15.8 Profit Analysis 16 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i15heg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corn-oil-markets-report-2021-market-reached-a-value-of-us-4-9-billion-in-2020---forecast-to-2026--301278111.html

SOURCE Research and Markets