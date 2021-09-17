Global Copper Wire And Cable Market (2021 To 2030) - By Type, Voltage, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Wire and Cable Market By Type, Voltage and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper wire and cable market was valued at $156.11 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $267.17 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The copper wire consists of a single conductor for electrical signals, unlike a copper cable wherein multiple copper wires are assembled into a common jacket. The most common function of these wire and cable is the conduction of electricity with minimal resistance which causes voltage drops as well as energy dissipation in the form of heat. These wires and cables find extensive use in power generation, power transmission, power distribution, telecommunication, electronic circuitry, and in many other electrical equipment.Factors such as increased demand for electricity and robust investments in building construction mainly drives the growth of the copper wire and cable market. In addition, the development of smart grids along with the upsurge in investments in smart upgrading of the power transmission and distribution systems boosts the demand for copper wire and cable.For instance, the smart grid technology has met increasing need for grid interconnections; therefore resulting in surge in investments for the new underground as well as submarine cables. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials are projected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization along with the rise in investments across industrial sector is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.The copper wire and cable market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into wire and cable. By voltage, the market is classified into low, medium, and high. According to the application, the market is divided into Building wire, communication, power distribution, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The company profiles of copper wire and cable market players included in this report are Aviva Metals (NBM Metals), Belden, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Elcowire Group AB (Liljedahl Group AB), Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Nexans S.A., Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) CO., LTD., Schneider Electric SE, Tatung Co., Ltd. and Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.. The global copper wire and cable industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market growth.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. COVID-19 impact analysis on Copper wire & cable market3.2.1. Impact on market size3.2.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.2.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19's impact3.3. Key findings3.3.1. Top impacting factors3.3.2. Top investment pockets3.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increased demand for electricity3.5.1.2. Robust investments in building construction3.5.1.3. The development of smart grids and investments in smart upgrading of power systems3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Volatility in the prices of raw materials3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Rapid urbanization and rise in investments across industrial sector CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Copper wire4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Copper cable4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY VOLTAGE5.1. Overview5.2. Low voltage5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Medium voltage5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. High voltage5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Power distribution6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Communication wire6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Building wire6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20208.2. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD9.1. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. Aviva Metals (NBM Metals)10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Product portfolio10.2. Belden, Inc.10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key executives10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Operating business segments10.2.5. Product portfolio10.2.6. R&D Expenditure10.2.7. Business performance10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.3. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Operating business segments10.3.5. Product portfolio10.3.6. R&D expenditure10.3.7. Business performance10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. Elcowire Group AB (Liljedahl Group AB)10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Product portfolio10.4.5. Business performance10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Key executives10.5.3. Company snapshot10.5.4. Operating business segments10.5.5. Product portfolio10.5.6. R&D expenditure10.5.7. Business performance10.6. Nexans S. A.10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Operating business segments10.6.5. Product portfolio10.6.6. R&D expenditure10.6.7. Business performance10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) CO., LTD.10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Product portfolio10.8. Schneider Electric SE10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Operating business segments10.8.5. Product portfolio10.8.6. R&D expenditure10.8.7. Business performance10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. Tatung Co., Ltd.10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Operating business segments10.9.5. Product portfolio10.9.6. R&D expenditure10.9.7. Business performance10.10. Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Key executives10.10.3. Company snapshot10.10.4. Product portfolio10.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib9n4s

