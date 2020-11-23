Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence And Voice Cloning Markets 2020-2025: Call Center Market Is Rapidly Evolving To Become An AI-enabled Customer Contact Platform Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational Artificial Intelligence and Voice Cloning Market: Next Generation Enterprise Solutions by Use Case, Application, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational Artificial Intelligence and Voice Cloning Market: Next Generation Enterprise Solutions by Use Case, Application, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the market drivers and uses cases for conversational AI and voice cloning solutions to execute various business functions such as CRM. The report analyzes the core technologies used to build conversational AI and voice cloning solutions along with the potential application areas across industry verticals.

The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the long-term business prospects for this market. It also provides an analysis of leading company strategies, capabilities, and offerings. Forecasts include technologies, solutions, services, applications, tools, and platforms from 2020 to 2025. It also provides forecasts by deployment type, business type (enterprise, SMB, government), industry vertical, and specific applications.

Traditional peer-to-peer communication systems consisting of emails, phone calls, text messages, and face to face meetings have hugely been disrupted with the widespread adoption of next-generation platforms such as social media, messaging apps, and voice-based assistants. This has triggered a major paradigm shift in customer behavior to prefer these alternative communications platforms, providing omnichannel experience regardless of devices. Not surprisingly, younger people are at the tip of the spear of the adoption curve for text but also voice, video, and image sharing.For additional market segments, a shift occurs in terms of customers' business engagement expectations when they realize they may engage over their favorite chat platform using text, voice, and video communications. Conversational AI plays a profound role here, automatically communicating with customers as if a real human being, but in actuality an authentically human-sounding, AI-powered bot.Pandemic mitigation is expected to add a significant growth factor to the conversational AI and voice cloning market as businesses seek to automate operations and enhance worker safety as well as support governmental rules and regulations. As the social distancing, remote work and operation, and massive digitization continue to grow, businesses will be more reliant on providing remote services to customers.

Select Report Findings:

The conversational AI platform market will exceed $12B USD by 2025

by 2025 North America will lead the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region

will lead the market, followed by and region Leading technologies are machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and automated speech recognition

Call centers are evolving to become AI-enabled customer contact service providers for enterprise services

Enterprise services companies are increasingly leveraging AI for CRM as well as inbound and outbound marketing and sales operations

Report Benefits:

Forecasts for conversational AI and voice cloning from 2020 to 2025

Learn how companies are leveraging AI to enhance their customer contact efficiency and effectiveness

Identify opportunities to augment human-based call centers with conversational AI and advanced data analytics

Understand how conversational AI will change the communications landscape, starting with retail services, and expanding into other industry verticals

Identify leading companies and their strategies, capabilities, and market offerings in support of conversational AI technologies, solutions, and applications

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Overview1.2 Research Objectives1.3 Select Findings 2.0 Introduction2.1 Conversational AI2.1.1 What is Conversational AI2.1.2 Conversational AI Architecture2.1.3 Core Challenges2.1.4 Core Principles2.1.5 Technology Component2.1.6 Conversational AI and Chatbot2.1.7 Automatic Speech Recognition2.1.8 Growth Drivers2.2 Voice Cloning2.2.1 What is Voice Cloning2.2.2 Voice Cloning Architecture2.2.3 AI Voice Cloning2.2.4 Voice Anti-Spoofing and Fraud Detection2.2.5 Core Challenges2.2.6 Growth Drivers2.3 Building Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Solutions2.4 AI-Enabled Personalization2.5 Enterprise and Customer Benefits2.6 Artificial General Intelligence2.7 Artificial Super Intelligence2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges2.9 Value Chain2.9.1 AI Companies2.9.2 Software/Platform Companies2.9.3 Analytics Providers2.9.4 IoT Companies2.9.5 Connectivity Providers2.9.6 Enterprises and End Users2.10 Regulatory Implications2.10.1 NHMRC2.10.2 ADA Accessibility Compliance2.10.3 The Polish Civil Code2.10.4 GDPR2.10.5 HIPAA2.10.6 PCI DSS2.10.7 FINRA2.10.8 SOC 22.10.9 MiFID II 2.10.10 CCPA2.11 COVID -19 Impact 3.0 Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Technology3.1.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning3.1.2 Natural Language Processing3.1.3 Automatic Speech Recognition3.1.4 Computer Vision3.2 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Application3.2.1 Chatbots3.2.2 Intelligent Voice Assistants (IVA) System3.2.3 Accessibility/ Messaging Application3.2.4 Digital Games3.2.5 Interactive Learning Application3.3 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Functions3.3.1 Customer Support3.3.2 Personal Assistant3.3.3 Branding and Advertising3.3.4 Customer Engagement and Retention3.3.5 Employee Engagement and Onboarding3.3.6 Data Privacy and Compliance3.3.7 Campaign Analysis and Data Aggregation3.4 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Use Cases3.4.1 Healthcare and Life Science3.4.2 Education3.4.3 Telecom, IT, and Internet3.4.4 Bank and Financial Institution3.4.5 Travel and Hospitality/Tourism3.4.6 Media and Entertainment3.4.7 Energy and Utilities3.4.8 Government and Defense3.4.9 Retail and E-commerce 3.4.10 Manufacturing 3.4.11 Automotive3.5 Cloud Deployment and Enterprise AI Adoption3.6 Software Platform and Tools3.7 5G Deployment and Edge Computing3.8 Smart Workplace and Service Automation3.9 Public Safety and Governments3.10 Ethical Implications3.11 Social Scam, Theft, and Call Fraud3.12 Augmented Reality and RCS Messaging3.13 Multilingualism3.14 M2M Communications 4.0 Company Analysis4.1 Acapela Group4.2 Alt Inc.4.3 Amazon (AWS)4.4 Aristech GmbH4.5 Artificial Solutions4.6 AT&T4.7 Avaamo4.8 AmplifyReach4.9 Baidu4.10 CandyVoice4.11 Cepstral4.12 CereProc4.13 Conversica4.14 Creative Virtual4.15 Cognigy4.16 Clinc4.17 Descript Inc.4.18 exClone4.19 Exceed.ai4.20 Facebook4.21 FIS4.22 Google4.23 Haptik4.24 IBM4.25 Inbenta4.26 iSpeech4.27 Interactions4.28 Kata.ai4.29 Kore.ai4.30 Kasisto (KAI)4.31 LumenVox4.32 Lyrebird4.33 Microsoft4.34 Mindsay4.35 ReadSpeaker (rSpeak)4.36 Nuance Communications4.37 Oracle4.38 Pypestream4.39 Quosphere4.40 Rasa4.41 Rulai4.42 Resemble AI4.43 Saarthi.ai4.44 SAP4.45 Smartbox Assistive Technology4.46 Solvvy4.47 SoundHound4.48 VivoTek4.49 VocaliD4.50 Voctro Labs4.51 Voicery 5.0 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Analysis and Forecasts5.1 Global Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2020 - 20255.1.1 Combined Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2020 - 20255.1.2 Conversational AI vs. Voice Cloning Markets 2020 - 20255.1.3 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Solutions and Services 2020 - 20255.1.4 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Technology 2020 - 20255.1.5 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Application Type 2020 - 20255.1.6 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Application 2020 - 20255.1.7 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Deployment 2020 - 20255.1.8 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Business Type 2020 - 20255.1.9 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025 6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kfl0s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

